Tune In: FC Cincinnati Face Columbus Crew in Game 1 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series of MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on October 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati kick off their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff schedule on Monday, October 27 at TQL Stadium against the Columbus Crew. Game 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 series against the Crew is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvCLB on MONDAY, OCTOBER 27 (6:45 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Apple TV

Watch (English): FS1

Watch (Spanish): FOX Deportes

English Local Radio: iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

WATCH ON THE APPLE TV APP

Monday's match will stream on the Apple TV app in English, Spanish and French. No blackouts, no restrictions. Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman and Jillian Sakovits will have the call in English while Sammy Sadovnik and Diego Valeri have the call in Spanish.

Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey will have the call on radio, and with the match being at home, fans watching on Apple TV will have the option to switch to the local home English radio broadcast as their audio source.

To switch to the home radio audio:

1. Click on the live FC Cincinnati match in the Apple TV app.

2. Click on the radio button located in the bottom right-hand corner.

3. Choose "Home Team's Local Radio: English" to listen to FCC's local broadcast during the match.

LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey are on the call in English on the Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media. Fans can listen on Fox Sports 1360 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

The Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati - La Mega Cincinnati 101.5 FM - will carry the match with Gustavo Luques and José Romero on the call on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.

HEAD TO A PUB PARTNER

Fans who cannot make it to TQL Stadium are also encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program includes over 60 bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2025 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.

For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Pub-Partners.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP

Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.







