Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Columbus Crew in Hell Is Real Showdown to Open Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on October 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati (20-9-5, 65 pts.) take on Columbus Crew (14-8-12, 28 pts.) at TQL Stadium to open the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs in the Round One Best-of-3 series. The Hell is Real matchup in the postseason pits two of Major League Soccer's fiercest rivals against each other and is one of the most dramatic playoff pairings of all time.

Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. and will be available to stream on AppleTV and FS1.

Game 1 of the series is of the utmost importance, as since Major League Soccer adopted its current playoff format in 2023, teams that win the first game of their Best-of-3 series have advanced 14 times of the 16 possible series. So, let's take a look at some of the key factors heading into this matchup.

Attention To Detail So Stars Can Shine

The playoffs are here, and all the safety nets of the regular season are out the window. Even with a three-game series to open the MLS Cup Playoffs this year, every match is played on a razor's edge, and the smallest of details can be the difference between winning and advancing, or defeat and ending the season early.

It is this intensity, this attention to detail, that FC Cincinnati players believe can be the difference maker in a series like this. And by taking care of the small details and playing a clean game, FCC can position its true difference makers to do what they do best - turn small things into monumental moments.

"I think the focus needs to be way more than what we usually have in the other games. Need the attention, the energy to be way more as this is the type of game where the detail is going to find the game," Evander explained. "It's kind of an early final. It's a derby where you're playing against a good team. That's the type of games that big players and big teams want to face. It's going to be very interesting."

One of the key elements that has helped FC Cincinnati find success this season is their attacking duo, now trio, that includes Evander, Kévin Denkey and Brenner. The three regularly find ways to create opportunities for the club so in the eyes of another key leader it will be paramount to create stability and intensity around them so when the moment comes those three goal scorers are in a position to succeed.

"We have to make sure everyone plays at their best," Miles Robinson said Friday ahead of the Monday kickoff. "I think everyone's just got to look themselves in the mirror and recognize that these are the games, these are the moments that it's really worth playing for, and if everyone plays at their best, I really like our chances.

"When it comes to playoff games, it's about grit, hard work, determination and focus and just recognizing that small moments will decide the game," Robinson continued. "(We have) a great front three. They can create a goal out of almost nothing...for me, it just provides confidence. I feel like I can play, be my best self, and as long as they're their best selves, I think we'll have plenty of moments.

"It's just about us staying together as a group and being united in all of our movements and actions. If we do that, I like our chances."

In the playoffs, margins narrow and discipline is at a premium. For some teams, this step up may be a big change from how they operate, but in FC Cincinnati's case they have been operating at a high level all season in terms of discipline late in games.

This season, FC Cincinnati won 16 games by one goal, showing its ability to win late or hold onto a lead to close out games regularly. That total is the second-most in the post-shoutout era, and FCC have earned 43 such wins since 2023, nearly double anyone else. So, in terms of playoff intensity and environments, FC Cincinnati is better poised to feel comfortable in a competitive environment than anyone else.

They Want The Ball

Columbus dominates possession and makes it a core part of their strategy. They led all of Major League Soccer in 2025 with an average of 58.2 percent possession and, in 16 of their 34 regular-season games, eclipsed 60 percent possession.

So, a way FC Cincinnati can take the Columbus Crew out of their element in this Hell is Real is to take the ball out of their control.

In matches where Columbus had 50 percent possession or less, however, a rare feat as it is, the Crew were just 1-3-2 this season and scored just 9 goals in that period. Unfortunately, one of those matches was the 4-2 victory over FCC, where Columbus reached 50 percent by the game's end, which only underscores the point. At large, Columbus finds success with possession; when they don't get it, they tend to struggle more.

"We know how they play. We know how they like to have the ball and try to create chances with sharp passes and play behind. But I think we are well prepared. I think we have two experiences against them during the regular season - one not so good, one was okay - but we always can do better," midfielder and 2025 MLS MVP Finalist Evander said Friday of what they expect from Columbus. "It's playoff time and, as I said, it's gonna be a different game than it was in the regular season, and you need to be 100 percent prepared for this type of game."

"Obviously, it's a great, talented group of players that like to play with the ball. A great coach that enjoys having the ball, wants to play with the ball," Robinson added as to Columbus Crew's style. "I think for us, it's just about focusing on ourselves, and that should be a good result."

The home and away splits for Columbus's possession prowess don't change the conversation at all, either. The 58.2 percent clip season-long is only more impressive knowing that, on the road, Columbus plays with 56.5 percent possession, which is better than all but one team's home record this season, and at home they play with nearly 60 percent possession. All but one time this year, Columbus has eclipsed the 50 percent mark when playing at home.

Dig In and Battle Through Adversity

FC Cincinnati have been one of the hardest-nosed teams in MLS this season, battling through good times and bad to earn results no matter the adversity. These stretches of difficulty have lasted games, but are also present in stretches within a match where weathering the storm is vital.

That discipline to face adversity and push through is one element of FC Cincinnati's DNA this season that Head Coach Pat Noonan believes gives them an edge in postseason play, and continuing that resilience will be key against the Columbus Crew.

"You're always going to have moments in games, (where) maybe it's not looking the way you want to. And I think there is a strong enough mentality there to overcome those stretches, those moments, and still come out ahead," Noonan said of his side's ability to persevere in matches. "If you look at the season as a whole and the position we're in, being able to play our first playoff game at home, it's how we've gotten through moments of struggle over the course of the regular season. So hopefully, there's not too much struggle. But I think if that's the case, the guys have shown to be able to endure that and find success from it."

Given what we know about the Crew's ability - and desire - to hold onto the ball and dominate possession, there will likely be times in this match where Columbus looks to be having control or dictating the tempo by virtue of having the ball at their feet more often than FCC does.

Those possession based moments, for example, are one place Noonan will look for his side to push through and draw on their experience and mentality to persevere - to handle the pressure the Crew may be dealing and get back into the game on their own terms. In his prematch press availability, Noonan reminds us, though, that while possession stats may be interesting, they don't always tell the whole story.

"Where's the possession? There are certain areas of the field where it's okay for them to have the ball and for us to understand how to defend against the ball and to be organized in finding the right moment to get pressure and hopefully win a ball. There are areas where that possession becomes more challenging to defend. So for me, the number is not important if it's not in certain areas of the field," Noonan explained. "Of course, you don't want to defend for 80% of the game...you want to be in control of how you attack, how you defend, how you transition so you're not getting exposed when you don't have the ball.

"So hopefully, we have solutions to be strong in how we defend against a team that is comfortable with the ball and does move well off the ball. To combat that as well, you have to be confident when we have the ball. We have to understand the moments to play fast, the moments to slow play down and how to slow play down. So guys have to be brave when we have the ball. That's a way to combat teams that are very good with the ball."

There are very few secrets between these sides given how often and how tough they've always played each other, and there will be even fewer at the end of this series with two or three more games added to its history. But in the end, this series will come down to whoever performs best and executes at the highest level. It will take a full effort from FC Cincinnati to do that, and both players and staff know they need all their courage to come out victorious.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.