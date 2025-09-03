Experience Inter Miami Like Never Before with Chase Stadium Tours Now Open to Fans

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

For the first time ever, fans will have the opportunity to step inside the home of Inter Miami CF like never before. Starting September 1, Chase Stadium will open its doors for exclusive behind-the-scenes tours, giving supporters an all-access pass to the Club's first-ever home.

On this one-of-a-kind experience, fans will explore premium areas, walk through the players' tunnel, take unforgettable photos right on the pitch, and visit spaces usually reserved for players and coaches, including the First Team's locker room and the press conference room. Along the way, you'll hear the story of the Club's rise, the Messi era, and the progress being made at the Club's future home, Miami Freedom Park.

Whether you've been with us since day one or are new to the Inter Miami family, this is your chance to see Chase Stadium in a whole new way.

Tour Information

Schedule: Monday - Friday | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Languages: Tours available in English and Spanish

Pricing:

Adults: $35 plus additional fees

Adult Season Ticket Members: $30 plus additional fees

Kids: $25 plus additional fees

Kid Season Ticket Members: $20 plus additional fee

Book Your Tour

Secure your place here now and go behind the scenes at Chase Stadium.







