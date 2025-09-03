San Diego FC's Secondary Transfer Window Moves

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Major League Soccer's (MLS) Secondary Transfer Window is officially closed. Here's the roster moves that San Diego FC made from July 24 - August 21.

SDFC acquired midfielder Pedro Soma and forward Corey Baird. Joining the Club on loan are midfielder David Vazquez, defender Leo Duru, and forward Amahl Pellegrino.

Soma joins the Chrome and Azul from Spain's UE Cornellà. Soma is guaranteed to stay with SDFC through 2027 with a Club option for 2028. Since joining the Club at the end of July, the midfielder has participated in Leagues Cup, making his SDFC debut on August 5 against Mazatlán F.C. and made his MLS debut against the San Jose Earthquakes on August 17.

Escondido native, Baird was acquired from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and up to an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM in 2026. FC Cincinnati retained a portion of Baird's 2025 Salary Budget Charge. Starting against the Portland Timbers on August 23, the forward made his Club debut and played for 42 minutes.

Vazquez joins SDFC on loan through 2025 with a permanent trade option from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and 2026. The midfielder has participated in the Leagues Cup and has three starts in regular season play with the Club since being acquired. Vazquez contributed his first assist in the victory over Mazatlán 2-0 in the Leagues Cup, made his first start and SDFC debut against Tigres UANL on August 1. The midfielder made his MLS Regular Season debut with SDFC against Sporting Kansas City as a starter.

Duru joins the Club from EFL side Blackburn Rovers F.C. on loan through June 2026 with a permanent purchase option. Duru made his SDFC and MLS debut against the Portland Timbers, when he came on as a substitute for Franco Negri in the 52nd minute.

The most recent roster addition was on the final day of the Transfer Window. The veteran, Pellegrino was acquired from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM. Pellegrino is guaranteed through the 2025 season, with San Jose retaining a portion of his 2025 salary budget charge. The forward made his SDFC debut when he came on in the 82nd minute for forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano against the Timbers.

Additional Transactions:

SDFC acquired the 2026 MLS SuperDraft Natural 3rd Round selection from FC Dallas in exchange for Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson.







