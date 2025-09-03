New York Red Bulls and Levy Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Elevate Fan Experience at Sports Illustrated Stadium

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, NJ - The New York Red Bulls are proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Levy, the industry leader in sports and entertainment hospitality, to bring an enhanced food, beverage, and retail experience to Sports Illustrated Stadium. The collaboration will redefine the Sports Illustrated Stadium experience for all guests, setting a new standard for hospitality. Commencing with the 2026 season, Levy will oversee concessions and premium dining throughout the Stadium, and will curate a customized collection of exclusive team gear at the Stadium's team shops.

Known for its innovative approach to hospitality at iconic venues across the globe, Levy will introduce fresh concepts and offerings tailored to match the energy and passion of New York Red Bulls fans. Over the coming months, Levy and the Red Bulls will shape a new hospitality identity, look and feel that fans will experience through a significant investment into the stadium culinary, merchandise and operations offerings. This will include new signature menu concepts, expanded partnerships with local restaurants, purveyors and breweries, and self-service technology to increase speed and convenience. More details to be revealed leading into the 2026 season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Levy to Sports Illustrated Stadium," said Marc de Grandpré, President & General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "Our vision has always been to provide the premier soccer, sports and entertainment destination in the region. Whether you're here for a Red Bulls match, a world-class concert, or any marquee event, every fan should feel they're part of something unforgettable. With Levy, we're raising the bar on hospitality and atmosphere so that every guest who walks through our doors in 2026, and beyond, will experience the very best-before, during, and after the main event."

"This is more than just an exciting new partnership with one of the most passionately supported franchises in Major League Soccer, it's an opportunity to collaboratively create a gameday environment with unique New York Red Bulls energy," said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. "Together, we'll make match days electric, and we look forward to serving fans with an elite culinary, hospitality and retail experience in 2026."

Levy is the market leader in sports and entertainment hospitality, serving fans at legendary venues such as Wrigley Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Barclays Center. The company's network features the most prominent soccer venues across the country, including the new Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center under development just outside Atlanta, as well as more than a dozen MLS venues. Through the company's expanded global footprint, Levy serves fans and supporters at world-renowned soccer venues like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands.

Rank + Rally likewise holds partnerships with major soccer venues and MLS franchises and recently announced a league-wide retail partnership with the NWSL.

The collaboration will debut during the Red Bulls' 2026 home opener.







