Charlotte FC Adds Midfielder Baye Coulibaly to First Team Roster

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has added Crown Legacy FC midfielder Baye Coulibaly to the First Team roster. Coulibaly is signed through 2028, with an option for 2029.

Coulibaly, 19, joins the First Team via the U22 Initiative and will occupy an international roster slot.

"Baye is an exciting young talent that has impressed us with his strong performances in preseason and throughout the MLS NEXT Pro season," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Baye will be a fantastic addition that strengthens our midfield through the final stretch of the 2025 season and beyond. The Club is proud to develop and integrate another talented prospect through Crown Legacy and our Pro Player Pathway. We are excited to follow his continued development here."

Since joining the organization in December 2024, the Malian midfielder has featured in 20 matches with CLFC, where he ranks second on the team in minutes played (1,646) and notched an assist against Orlando City B on July 6. Coulibaly joined Crown Legacy from NK Kustošija Zagreb, where he scored one goal in 12 appearances.

Coulibaly burst on the global scene following an impressive year with Mali's U-17 squad in 2023, earning nine caps and acting as a key piece of Mali's third-place finish at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Transaction: Charlotte FC adds midfielder Baye Coulibaly to Charlotte FC's First Team roster. His contract runs through 2028, with an option for 2029. He will occupy a U22 Initiative and international roster slot.

Name: Baye Coulibaly

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: January 8, 2006

Age: 19

Birthplace: Bamako, Mail

Last Club: Crown Legacy FC

How Acquired: Signed from Crown Legacy FC







