Six Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for September FIFA Window

RENTON, WASH. - Six Sounders FC players have been called-up to their respective national teams for the September FIFA window: Cristian Roldan (United States), Nouhou (Cameroon), Georgi Minoungou (Burkina Faso), Obed Vargas (Mexico U-20s), Reed Baker-Whiting (U.S. U-20s) and Snyder Brunell (U.S. U-19s). Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Mohammed Shour has also been called into the U.S. U-20 MYNT.

Roldan, 30, receives his first callup to the U.S. Men's National Team under Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino, reporting for a camp in New Jersey with friendlies scheduled against Korea Republic and Japan. The midfielder has 37 career caps for the USMNT and was part of the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. He most recently appeared for the Stars and Stripes during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he played in all five of the nation's fixtures in the tournament and recorded an assist in a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. The USMNT is set to face Korea Republic on September 6 in Harrison, New Jersey (2:00 p.m. PT / TNT, Telemundo, Max, Universo, Peacock) and Japan on September 9 in Columbus, Ohio (4:30 p.m. PT / TNT, Max, Universo, Peacock). Roldan has 38 appearances (35 starts) for Seattle this season in all competitions, scoring two goals and recording a team-high 10 assists. Since being selected by Seattle in the First Round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Roldan ranks second in club history (MLS era) with 384 appearances across all competitions, sixth with 44 goals and second with 67 assists.

Nouhou, 27, has 39 career caps for Cameroon since 2017, playing every minute in all three of Cameroon's 2022 FIFA World CupTM matches, including the country's historic 1-0 win over Brazil. The Douala native most recently started a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying matches in March, playing every minute of both contests. Les Lions Indomptables continues its qualifying campaign against Eswatini on September 4 (12:00 p.m. PT / ESPN+) and Cape Verde on September 9 (9:00 a.m. PT / ESPN+). Cameroon currently sits in second place in Group D with 12 points (3-0-3). Nouhou has 31 appearances (29 starts) in all competitions for Seattle this year, scoring one goal.

Minoungou, 23, earns his first career international callup, joining Burkina Faso for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying matches against Djibouti on September 5 (9:00 a.m. PT / ESPN+) and Egypt on September 9 (9:00 a.m. PT / ESPN+). Burkina Faso currently sits in second place in the CAF Group A standings with 11 points (3-1-2). Minoungou has 24 appearances (five starts) in all competitions for Seattle this year, recording one goal and four assists.

Vargas, 20, gets the nod with the Mexico U-20s to continue preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup after joining the squad during the March window earlier this year. The midfielder earned his first cap with the Mexico senior team in October 2024 with a substitute appearance against the United States in a 2-0 victory. He was also called into Mexico's U-23 squad during the September 2024 window for a training camp and pair of friendlies. Vargas has started all 35 of his appearances in all competitions this year, scoring three goals and adding six assists.

Baker-Whiting, 20, is set to join the U.S. U-20 MYNT for training camp in San Pedre del Pinatar, Spain with two friendlies scheduled against Morocco on (September 5 and September 7) as the team continues preparations for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Baker-Whiting has previously joined the U-20s in June for a camp in Cairo, Egypt and has played for the USMYNT at both the U-17 and U-19 levels. The Seattle native has appeared in 15 matches (eight starts) in all competitions for the Rave Green this year, including a 90-minute shift opposite Lionel Messi in Seattle's 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on August 31.

Brunell, 18, joins the U.S. U-19 MYNT for a Domestic Identity Camp in Fayetteville, Georgia. The midfielder previously joined the U-18s for the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland, winning the title with a shootout win over Portugal. Brunell signed with Seattle in July and has scored two goals in four appearances (one start) for the club in all competitions.

Shour, 17, also joins the U.S. U-20 MYNT for a Domestic Identity Camp in West Palm Beach, Florida. Shour signed with Defiance prior to the 2025 season and has six appearances, making 18 saves.

Following its 3-0 win over Inter Miami to claim Leagues Cup 2025 on Sunday, Seattle has nearly two weeks off before returning to MLS play when it hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday, September 13 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

