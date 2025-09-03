San Diego FC Academy to Join MLS NEXT with Inaugural U-13 Team

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced that its San Diego FC Academy, part of the Right to Dream community, will officially compete in MLS NEXT beginning with the 2025-26 season, fielding a U-13 team for the first time ever. The Club's inaugural youth squad will debut on Saturday, Sept. 6 against Phoenix Rising FC.

Later this month, SDFC will mark another historic milestone with the Grand Opening of the Right to Dream Academy campus on Friday, Sept. 26. The event will serve as an official media opportunity, featuring the presence of Club ownership, executives, and special guests. Media are encouraged to attend for a first look at the state-of-the-art SDFC's Academy campus, which represents a cornerstone of the Club's vision to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America.

The San Diego FC Academy is part of the Right to Dream community and is a fully-funded residential school and football academy - the first in Major League Soccer to begin with middle school age and continue through high school while integrating a comprehensive residential football program. The Academy will launch with 17 student-athletes in its U-13 team for the 2025-26 season, expanding in future years to additional age groups and girls' teams. The inaugural roster is mostly composed of student-athletes from San Diego and Tijuana, with a select group from open MLS territories, reflecting the Academy's commitment to developing talent from both sides of the border and across North America.

"Launching our first Academy team in MLS NEXT is a major step in building the foundation for San Diego FC's future," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "We are proud to provide opportunities for talented young players from San Diego, Tijuana, and beyond to pursue both academic excellence and professional football development through the Right to Dream model."

About MLS NEXT Homegrown Division

The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season will feature a record 273 clubs, 2,189 teams, and more than 43,000 players competing in over 28,000 matches across the continent. The MLS NEXT Homegrown Division is the most elite youth platform in North America, directly tied to the MLS Player Pathway and designed to prepare players for the professional game.

The Homegrown Division includes 152 clubs - all MLS academies and 122 MLS NEXT Elite Academies - with top teams in each age group competing in a 10-month, pro-style season. Players participate in marquee national events, including:

- MLS NEXT Fest (winter showcase)

- Generation adidas Cup (international competition)

- MLS NEXT Flex (qualifying event for playoffs)

- MLS NEXT Cup (season-ending championship)

- MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

This year also marks a historic benchmark for MLS NEXT, as more than 100 alumni have appeared in MLS regular-season matches in 2025, setting new highs for minutes played and goals scored.

A New Era for San Diego Player Development

With its debut in MLS NEXT and the Grand Opening of the Right to Dream Academy campus in El Cajon later this month, San Diego FC becomes the first MLS club to launch a fully-funded, residential academy and school beginning with middle school age.

Together, San Diego FC and Right to Dream are building a lasting legacy for young athletes, providing a direct pathway from the classroom and training pitch to the professional game - and, ultimately, to San Diego FC's first team.

Qualcomm Named Front-of-Kit Partner for San Diego FC Academy

Last week, SDFC announced a multi-year collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., naming Qualcomm the front-of-kit partner for the San Diego FC Academy. The agreement expands Qualcomm's investment in the community through initiatives such as Snapdragon-powered technology in Academy classrooms, an annual futsal court refurbishment program across San Diego County, and community events with Qualcomm employees, Academy student-athletes, and Club staff.

Member Clubs

MLS NEXT Homegrown Division Member Clubs

Locations and dates for Generation adidas Cup, MLS NEXT Flex, and MLS NEXT Cup will be announced in September.

2025-26 MLS NEXT Season Schedule

DATES EVENT LOCATION

September 6, 2025 MLS NEXT Season Kicks Off

December 4-15, 2025 MLS NEXT Fest Arizona Athletic Grounds and Reach 11 Sports Complex; Mesa, Ariz.

TBA Spring 2026 Generation adidas Cup TBA

TBA Spring 2026 MLS NEXT Flex TBA

TBA 2026 MLS NEXT Cup TBA

TBA 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate Charlotte, N.C.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







