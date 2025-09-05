San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Month for August 2025

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer was voted the MLS Player of the Month for the month of August 2025.

The Danish attacker scored three goals and added two assists as San Diego produced a 3-0-1 record in the month of August en route to clinching a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Dreyer's five goal contributions were tied for the third most in MLS during the month of August, and his three goals were tied for the second most. During August, the forward played 359 of 360 available minutes for San Diego and had a goal contribution in three of the four matches. Dreyer also produced the game-winning goal contribution in each of San Diego's three wins - the game-winning assist at Sporting Kansas City (Aug. 9), along with the game-winning goals at the San Jose Earthquakes (Aug. 17) and at LAFC (Aug. 31).

The Danish international is now up to a league-best 32 goal contributions in 2025 (14 goals, 18 assists), which include six game-winning goals and seven game-winning assists. His 32 goal contributions are tied with Zlatan Ibrahimović (2018) for the second-most by a player in their debut season in MLS history, trailing only Sebastian Giovinco (38 in 2015).

With a draw against the Portland Timbers on August 24, San Diego FC became the first club to clinch a playoff spot this season, becoming the fastest expansion club to reach the postseason in their inaugural season, doing so in their first 28 matches. San Diego's 56 points are also tied for the second-most by an expansion club in its debut season in MLS history, sitting just a single point shy of LAFC's record 57 points (16-9-9) in 2018. The 56 points are the second most in the Supporters' Shield standings, sitting one behind the Philadelphia Union as they chase the inaugural trophy in club history.

This is the second time Dreyer has earned the honor this season after previously winning the award for his performance in the month of June. Dreyer joins Josef Martínez (2017) as the only players in league history to earn multiple Player of the Month honors for an expansion club in their debut season

Dreyer was called up for FIFA World Cup Qualifying with Denmark during the international break as they face Scotland (Sept. 5) and Greece (Sept. 8) to kick off UEFA Group C action. Dreyer and San Diego return to action following the FIFA international break, when the club hosts Minnesota United FC on Saturday, September 13 (10:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

2025 MLS Player of the Month Winners

Month(s) Player Club

February/March Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union

April Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC

May Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

June Anders Dreyer San Diego FC

July Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

August Anders Dreyer San Diego FC







