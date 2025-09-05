EA SPORTS™ and New York City FC Extend Partnership to Power the Future of Football Fandom in NYC

Published on September 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced the renewal of their partnership, reinforcing EA SPORTS™ as an Official Partner of the Club.

This continued collaboration connects the innovative football simulation game with the Club and aims to bring the energy of EA SPORTS FC™ into the heart of New York City. Through this partnership, New York City FC and EA SPORTS FC™ will bring fans closer to their favorite players and club through exclusive content, immersive fan experiences, such as match day activations, content collaboration, and more.

"EA SPORTS is more than a game - it's a global football platform that's deeply embedded in the culture of our sport," said Brent Simmons, Head of Partnership Marketing at New York City FC. "Together, we're giving fans across New York and beyond new ways to experience the passion of the game, both in the stadium and in EA SPORTS FC for years to come."

"We're proud to renew our partnership with New York City FC, a club that captures both the passion of its fans and the energy of its city," said James Taylor, Director of Football Partnerships at EA SPORTS FC. "This renewal celebrates New York's place in the global football community and gives supporters an authentic way to connect with the club through EA SPORTS FC 26 and FC Mobile."

EA SPORTS FC™ 26 delivers the biggest competitions, clubs and stars - 20,000+ athletes across 750+ clubs and national teams, 120+ stadiums, and 35+ leagues - powered by over 300+ global football partners. These partnerships contribute towards an unrivaled level of authenticity in EA SPORTS FC 26, brought to life through a roster of players from the biggest clubs and leagues from around the world, including the MLS and NWSL.

Pre-orders are now available for EA SPORTS FC 26, which will launch on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. EA SPORTS FC 26 will be available worldwide to play on September 26, 2025, with early access through the Ultimate Edition beginning September 19, 2025*. For more information on EA SPORTS FC 26, please visit ea.com/fc26.

*Conditions and restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-26/game-disclaimers for details.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.