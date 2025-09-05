Charlotte FC September International Window Update

Published on September 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC defenders Tim Ream and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and forward Nimfasha Berchimas head for international duty this week. Ream joined the United States Men's National team, Marshall-Rutty is with the Canadian Men's National Team and Berchimas is with the U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team.

Camp Schedules:

Ream and the USMNT are together from September 1 through September 10 and have two friendlies on tap. The first friendly against Korea Republic is on Sept. 6 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey at 5 p.m. ET. The second friendly versus Japan is on Sept. 9 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Marshall-Rutty and the CANMNT are also together from September 1 through September 10 with two international friendlies. Canada will first face Romania on Sept. 5 (2 pm) at Arena Națională in Bucharest, followed by a match against Wales on Sept. 9 (2:45 pm) at Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea.

Berchimas and the U.S. U-17 camp is held from September 1 through September 8 in Noordwijk, Netherlands. In the team's second-to-last gathering before heading to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, the U-17 MNT will face off against the Netherlands in a pair of friendly matches on Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 at Gemeentelijk Sportpark SJC. Both matches will kick off at 7:00 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET).

How To Watch:

Ream & USMNT - Both matches will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, and streamed on HBO Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Marshall-Rutty & CANMNT - Both September friendly matches will air  live on  OneSoccer, available on the  fuboTV  Canada platform, as a linear channel on Telus's  Optik TV  (Channel 980), as well as online at  OneSoccer.ca  and through the OneSoccer app. Fans will find extended coverage across Canada Soccer's digital channels on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Bluesky, and YouTube featuring the hashtag #CANMNT. 

Player's National Team Backgrounds:

Ream joins the USMNT September International window camp as the most capped player, having amassed a total of 74 caps, including appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and helping the team take home the 2023-24 Gold Cup. The St. Louis native most recently featured with the USMNT during the Gold Cup Final match against Mexico in June, where Ream served as captain. He has captained the entire 2025 Gold Cup Tournament, which had three group stage matches and three knockout matches.

Marshall-Rutty earned his first call-up to Canada's senior men's national team for the September camp. He has featured for Canada's Under-15, Under-20, and Under-23s prior to this call-up.

The call-up marks Berchimas' first of the year. The forward has amassed 27 appearances with U.S. squads across five age groups, scoring eight goals and adding two assists. He helped lead the U-20 side to an appearance at the Concacaf U-20 Championship in 2024 and was the youngest player on the U.S. roster during the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2023. Berchimas has featured nine times for Crown Legacy FC in 2025, totaling three goals and one assist.

