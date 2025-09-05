St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Forward Brendan McSorley to MLS Contract

Published on September 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC has signed 23-year-old forward Brendan McSorley to a first-team contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

"Brendan has been a key player for CITY2 this season, showing his maturity as a second-year pro and a relentless work ethic to improve," said St. Louis CITY SC Technical Director John Hackworth. "He has demonstrated through his performances this year that he is ready for this opportunity and we're looking forward to seeing his growth with the first team."

Named an assistant captain this season for CITY2, McSorley has started in 23 matches, notching 16 goal contributions for the squad who were the first team in MLS NEXT Pro to clinch a playoff spot in 2025. The former 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick for St. Louis has helped the second team to a 16-4-4 record with 55 points.

McSorley made his MLS debut in June 2024, entering the match as a substitute against Colorado Rapids. In 2025, McSorley has appeared twice, once against Portland Timbers and once against Orlando City SC.

The New Jersey native becomes the 12th player in club history to earn a first-team contract after starting with CITY2, and one of 27 players to feature for both CITY2 and the senior team.

