Nashville SC Update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (15W-9L-5D), which is sixth in Major League Soccer and fourth in the Eastern Conference, will resume MLS play when it travels to face FC Cincinnati (16W-9L-4D) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 13 at TQL Stadium for the second fixture between the clubs this season. With a win over Cincinnati and a loss or draw by Charlotte FC (16W-11L-2D) and Minnesota United FC (14W-6L-9D), Nashville will overtake the Ohio side for third place in the MLS Supporters' Shield Standings with five regular season matches remaining.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will play its rescheduled match against New England Revolution II at 6 p.m. CT on Monday Sept. 8 at Gillette Stadium before returning to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to host New York Red Bulls II at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 13 for Throwback Night.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC at FC Cincinnati (Saturday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC at New England Revolution II (Monday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Huntsville City FC vs. New York Red Bulls (Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app







