Nashville SC Recalls Midfielder Matthew Corcoran from Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship

Published on September 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has recalled midfielder Matthew Corcoran who has been on loan with Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship since Aug. 5, 2025. Corcoran, who made five appearances for Rhode Island since the loan started, will be eligible to play for Nashville SC when it visits FC Cincinnati, which the Boys in Gold trail by just two points for second place in the Eastern Conference and third place in Major League Soccer, this Saturday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Corcoran recently concluded international duty with the United States Under-20 Men's National Team in the squad's final camp before the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ taking place Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 in Chile. In the two preparation matches against Morocco, the 19-year-old started and scored his first career U20 goal in a 4-1 win on Sept. 5 but did not play in the team's scoreless draw on Sept. 7.

The midfielder signed with the Boys in Gold prior to the 2025 season from Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship and registered two assists in seven MLS appearances (three starts) and one assist in two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup starts prior to being loaned.

