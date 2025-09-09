D.C. United Recalls Forward Hakim Karamoko from his Loan with Loudoun United FC

Published on September 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has recalled forward Hakim Karamoko from his loan with Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. Karamoko will be available for selection for D.C. United's upcoming matches.

The 19-year-old joined Loudoun United on loan on May 30 and made his debut as a 76th minute substitute in the 1-1 draw against the Charleston Battery on June 7. Since May, Karamoko has made nine appearances across all competitions for Loudoun United and recorded his first career assist against Louisville City SC on June 25.

Karamoko was drafted 10th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of North Carolina State University and signed his first professional contract with the Black-and-Red on Jan. 8, 2025. He made his D.C. United debut on April 26 against the Philadelphia Union, coming on as a 71st minute substitute. Karamoko subsequently made his first start for the Black-and-Red on May 6 in a 2-0 win over the Charleston Battery in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He has made two appearances for D.C. United across all competitions this season.

The New York native was a standout at NC State University where he was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2023. Karamoko led the Wolfpack in scoring his sophomore season with seven goals and was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA D1 Men's All-South Region First Team along with the All-ACC Second Team. In two years with NC State University from 2023-2024, Karamoko scored 11 goals and recorded three assists across 31 appearances.

Transaction: D.C. United has recalled forward Hakim Karamoko from his loan with Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.