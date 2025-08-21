D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from CF Montréal in Exchange for $700,000
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired midfielder Caden Clark in a cash-for-player trade from CF Montréal in exchange for $700,000. The Black-and-Red could send up to an additional $100,000 to Montréal if Clark meets certain performance incentives and Montréal retains a future sell-on percentage. Clark will occupy a U-22 Initiative roster spot and is under contract through 2025 with options in 2026 and 2027.
"Caden is a proven talent in this league who will strengthen our midfield," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. "At 22, he already has extensive MLS experience, and we're looking forward to integrating him with the group."
Clark, 22, spent the past two seasons with CF Montréal after being acquired from Minnesota United in August 2024. This season, he has appeared in 31 matches, recording five assists and logging 1,913 minutes across all competitions. He made his Montréal debut on Aug. 24, 2024, against the New England Revolution and went on to start eight of the final nine MLS regular season matches, scoring four goals and adding two assists to help the club reach the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. In total, he scored four goals and registered seven assists in 41 appearances for Montréal.
Prior to joining Montréal, Clark played one season with Minnesota United after signing from German side RB Leipzig in January 2024. He debuted for the Loons on Feb. 24, 2024, in a 2-1 win over Austin FC and went on to make 23 appearances, tallying one assist in 1,030 minutes before moving to Montréal later that year.
Clark began his professional career with New York Red Bulls II in 2020 before signing his first MLS contract on Oct. 10, 2020. He scored on his debut that same day in a 1-0 win over Atlanta United. His performances earned a transfer to RB Leipzig ahead of the 2021 season, though he returned on loan to New York for 2021 and 2022, helping the Red Bulls reach the playoffs in both campaigns. In total, he appeared in 50 matches for the Red Bulls, scoring eight goals and adding four assists. In 2023, he spent a short loan stint with Danish side Vendsyssel FF before officially joining Minnesota United in January 2024.
A native of Medina, Minnesota, Clark has represented the United States at the youth and senior levels. He was part of the U.S. U-20 squad that won the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship and made his senior national team debut on Jan. 17, 2025, in a 3-1 friendly win over Venezuela, where he provided an assist on the opening goal. He scored his first international goal five days later in a 3-0 win over Costa Rica.
Caden Clark
Position: Midfielder
Birthplace: Medina, MN
Country: United States
Birthday: May 27, 2003
Age: 22
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 161
Status: U-22 Initiative
Transaction: D.C. United has acquired midfielder Caden Clark in a cash-for-player trade from CF Montréal in exchange for $700,000. The Black-and-Red could send up to an additional $100,000 to Montréal if Clark meets certain performance incentives and Montréal retains a future sell-on percentage. Clark will occupy a U-22 Initiative roster spot and is under contract through 2025 with options in 2026 and 2027.
