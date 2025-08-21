Tickets for the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Go on Sale on Thursday
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Following a 2-1 win over Tigres UANL, Inter Miami CF is off to the 2025 Leagues Cup Semifinals!
The Club will face in-state rivals Orlando City SC in the Semifinals on either Tuesday, Aug. 26 or Wednesday, Aug. 27 at home in South Florida at Chase Stadium. Exact match time and date to be confirmed at a later date.
Get Your Tickets Now!
Tickets to Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Semifinal match will go on sale on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. Don't miss out on another historic occasion at Chase Stadium!
Inter Miami Season Ticket Members who have already opted in to Leagues Cup will automatically receive their seats for the Semifinals at the exclusive Season Ticket Member rate. No further action is required on your part; your seats will be secured, and you will receive your digital tickets prior to the match in your mobile app. Inter Miami Season Ticket Members that did not opt in prior to the start of the Leagues Cup will have a presale at 11 a.m. ET and should check their inboxes to access.
Facing Orlando
Orlando City earned its spot in the Leagues Cup semifinals after defeating the LIGA MX reigning champions Deportivo Toluca with a 5-6 PK win.
As two of the top teams in the 2025 Leagues Cup, Inter Miami and Orlando City SC are set for a thrilling showdown in the Semifinals, a clash fans won't want to miss!
MLS Regular Season Match Rescheduled
As a result of the Semifinals qualification, our Major League Soccer match against Chicago Fire FC, originally scheduled for Aug. 30, will now be rescheduled to Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets originally purchased for the Aug. 30 MLS match will be honored for the new date in which the game will be played. For ticketing questions, contact tickets@intermiamicf.com.
