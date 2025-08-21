MLS NEXT Unveils Names of New Competition Tiers Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







Ahead of a transformative 2025-26 season, MLS NEXT today announced the new names for both competition tiers. The top tier of MLS NEXT will now be called the MLS NEXT Homegrown Division, with the new competition tier introduced as the MLS NEXT Academy Division. Through the addition of the Academy Division, the program will more than double its number of participating players and clubs, strengthening its position as the most elite platform for youth soccer in North America.

This expansion builds on MLS NEXT's track record of producing players who are making an impact in MLS, MLS NEXT Pro, and NCAA programs, as well as with professional clubs and national teams around the world. For the first time in the history of the league, more than 100 MLS NEXT alumni have appeared in MLS regular-season matches this season, while also setting new highs for minutes played and goals scored. The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season will feature a record 273 clubs, 2,189 teams, and more than 43,000 players competing in over 28,000 matches across the continent.

"Today's announcement of the MLS NEXT Homegrown Division and the MLS NEXT Academy Division marks a significant evolution in our program," said Kyle Albrecht, MLS NEXT General Manager. "The Homegrown Division is the standard for player development in North America, offering a clear pathway to the professional game, while the Academy Division illustrates our commitment to elite competition and creating opportunities for all players to reach their highest potential."

The MLS NEXT Homegrown Division name reflects its direct connection to the MLS Player Pathway, serving as the top level of competition in the program. Every MLS academy will compete in the Homegrown Division alongside 122 MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies), creating a platform for the most talented young players in North America to test themselves and prepare for the next level in their careers, with many each year going on to sign their first professional contracts as MLS Homegrown players.

The MLS NEXT Academy Division was named to highlight the expanded opportunities for clubs outside of the MLS ecosystem to join North America's top youth soccer platform. With its addition, a wider range of Elite Academies will have access to the same competitive environment, scouting exposure, and developmental resources as other MLS NEXT clubs. Of the clubs in the MLS NEXT Academy Division, more than half previously competed outside of MLS NEXT. The Academy Division represents a significant step in MLS NEXT's goals to strengthen the player development ecosystem, enabling more athletes to showcase their talents throughout the regular season and at MLS NEXT regional and national events.

With the addition of teams competing from the MLS NEXT Academy Division, 2025 MLS NEXT Fest will mark the largest youth soccer scouting and recruiting event in North America. Held from December 4-15 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds and Reach 11 Sports Complex in Mesa, Arizona, the showcase event will be unlike any other in North American youth soccer, featuring more than 1,000 teams from at least 200 clubs in all six MLS NEXT age groups (U13 to U19). The 12-day event includes hundreds of professional, national team, and college scouts evaluating more than 30,000 players across 1,850 matches. MLS NEXT Fest will once again feature an opportunity for MLS NEXT Elite Academies to qualify for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup.

Locations and dates for Generation adidas Cup, MLS NEXT Flex, and MLS NEXT Cup will be announced in September.







