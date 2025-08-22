LA Galaxy Acquire $1,500,000 from Nashville SC in Exchange for Midfielder Jonathan Pérez
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired $1,500,000 from Nashville SC in exchange for midfielder Jonathan Pérez. LA will receive up to an additional $300,000 if certain performance-based incentives are achieved by Pérez. Additionally, the Galaxy will retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Pérez is sold to another club.
"We are excited for Jonny as he furthers his career in MLS. The goal of the LA Galaxy player development pathway is to develop first-team professional players," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "While we always want our academy players to be Galaxy players for life, we are thrilled that Jonny has found an opportunity to continue his professional development and play first-team soccer in MLS. Jonny will always be a part of the LA Galaxy family and we proudly wish him all the best."
The LA Galaxy previously loaned Pérez to Nashville SC for up to 18 months in July of 2024. The Pico Rivera, Calif., native has recorded two goals and four assists in 23 appearances (13 starts) across all competitions for Nashville SC during the 2025 campaign. Pérez, 22, notched one assist in 19 career appearances (4 starts) across all competitions for LA in four seasons played with the club (2021-24).
Pérez made six appearances (2 starts) for LA during the 2024 MLS Regular Season. Additionally, Pérez recorded 25 goal contributions (11 goals, 14 assists) in 53 career appearances for the Galaxy's second team (LA Galaxy II, Ventura County FC).
Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire $1,500,000 from Nashville SC in exchange for midfielder Jonathan Pérez on Aug. 21, 2025.
