Rapids Acquire U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Paxten Aaronson as Designated Player

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has signed U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Paxten Aaronson from Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt to a five-year contract through 2030. Aaronson joins Colorado in a club-record transfer and will occupy a Designated Player slot on the Rapids' roster.

"Bringing Paxten to Colorado highlights our ambition and belief in his ability to impact our team immediately," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He has proven himself in Europe, gained valuable experience on the international stage with the U.S. Men's National Team, and brings a dynamic, creative presence to our midfield. He is the exact type of young, hungry player we want to build around at this club, and we are delighted to welcome him to Colorado as we strengthen a team capable of competing at the highest level."

Aaronson, 21, most recently spent the 2024-25 season on loan at FC Utrecht in the Netherlands' Eredivisie, where he recorded nine goals and six assists in 37 league appearances. His breakout campaign earned him a nomination as a finalist for the Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year award. He previously spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan with Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse, scoring four goals in 14 appearances. In 2023, he joined Eintracht Frankfurt from the Philadelphia Union and made his Bundesliga debut in March of that year against Union Berlin, going on to make 23 appearances for the club while scoring one goal and providing three assists. He was also part of the squad that finished as the runner-up in the 2022-23 DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and participated in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Medford, New Jersey, native began his professional career with the Philadelphia Union after signing a Homegrown Player contract in August 2020. He went on to make 37 regular-season appearances and score four goals for the club, featuring in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League semifinals and the 2022 MLS Cup Final. He also featured for Philadelphia Union II, making 24 appearances, scoring six goals and delivering five assists.

At the international level, Aaronson has earned four senior caps for the United States since debuting in January 2023. He was part of the U.S. squad that won the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League, reached the final of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, and represented the United States at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where he started all four matches and contributed one goal and one assist as the team advanced to the quarterfinals. He also featured for the U-23s with three appearances and one goal.

At the youth level, Aaronson recorded 13 appearances, eight goals, and one assist with the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team. He led the side to the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with seven goals while winning both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards, and earning a spot on the tournament's Best XI. His standout performances earned him a nomination as a finalist for the 2022 Chipotle U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire midfielder Paxten Aaronson from Eintracht Frankfurt and sign him to a five-year contract through 2030 as a Designated Player.

Paxten Aaronson

Pronunciation: PAX-ten AIR-in-sun

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Weight: 139 lbs

Birthdate: Aug. 26, 2003

Birthplace: Medford, N.J.

Nationality: United States







