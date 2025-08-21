LAFC Acquires Midfielder Andy Moran on Loan from English Club Brighton & Hove Albion
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that the Club has acquired midfielder Andy Moran on loan from English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion through 2025. Moran joins LAFC as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an International Roster Slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
"Andy is an exceptionally talented young player, who has already shown his quality at a high level," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "We are confident that he will strengthen our group immediately, and we look forward to supporting his growth at LAFC as we continue our pursuit of trophies."
A native of Dublin, Ireland, Moran spent the past two seasons on loan from Brighton to English Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers (2023-24) and Stoke City (2024-25). The young winger made his first team debut with Brighton as a 17-year-old in an EFL Cup match before earning his first Premier League appearance the following season.
Before signing with Brighton, Moran began his professional career with League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers for whom he became the club's youngest ever player when he made his first team debut as a 15-year-old in 2019. The next season, he became the club's youngest ever goal scorer at 16 years, 135 days old.
Moran, 21, made his senior international debut for Ireland at the age of 19 in a 1-1 draw against New Zealand and has featured for his country at every youth level from U-15 to the U-21 level.
Name: Andy Moran
Position: Midfielder
Age: 21
Height: 5'8"
Birthplace: Dublin, Ireland
Citizenship: Ireland
Last Club: Brighton & Hove Albion (England)
TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires midfielder Andy Moran on loan from England's Brighton & Hove Albion through 2025.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Andy Moran on Loan from English Club Brighton & Hove Albion - Los Angeles FC
- MLS NEXT Unveils Names of New Competition Tiers Ahead of 2025-26 Season - MLS
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Acquire U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Paxten Aaronson as Designated Player - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Academy Defender Wyatt Holt Awarded 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year Presented by Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28 - FC Cincinnati
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien - Minnesota United FC
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Defender Ian Glavinovich Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Signs Veteran MLS / U.S. National Team Defender Deandre Yedlin - Real Salt Lake
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from CF Montréal in Exchange for $700,000 - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Transfers Nicky Beloko - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Knocks Puebla out of Leagues Cup 2025 with Penalty Shootout Victory, as Rave Green Advance to the Tournament's Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 - FC Dallas
- Tickets for the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Go on Sale on Thursday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Semifinals with 2-1 Win over Tigres UANL - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Andy Moran on Loan from English Club Brighton & Hove Albion
- Start Time for LAFC Road Match against San Jose Changed
- LAFC Earns Three Road Points with 2-0 Victory in New England
- LAFC Weekly
- Football Icon Son Heung-Min Debuts for LAFC in 2-2 Draw at Chicago Fire