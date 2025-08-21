LAFC Acquires Midfielder Andy Moran on Loan from English Club Brighton & Hove Albion

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the Club has acquired midfielder Andy Moran on loan from English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion through 2025. Moran joins LAFC as part of Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative and will occupy an International Roster Slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Andy is an exceptionally talented young player, who has already shown his quality at a high level," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "We are confident that he will strengthen our group immediately, and we look forward to supporting his growth at LAFC as we continue our pursuit of trophies."

A native of Dublin, Ireland, Moran spent the past two seasons on loan from Brighton to English Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers (2023-24) and Stoke City (2024-25). The young winger made his first team debut with Brighton as a 17-year-old in an EFL Cup match before earning his first Premier League appearance the following season.

Before signing with Brighton, Moran began his professional career with League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers for whom he became the club's youngest ever player when he made his first team debut as a 15-year-old in 2019. The next season, he became the club's youngest ever goal scorer at 16 years, 135 days old.

Moran, 21, made his senior international debut for Ireland at the age of 19 in a 1-1 draw against New Zealand and has featured for his country at every youth level from U-15 to the U-21 level.

Name: Andy Moran

Position: Midfielder

Age: 21

Height: 5'8"

Birthplace: Dublin, Ireland

Citizenship: Ireland

Last Club: Brighton & Hove Albion (England)

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires midfielder Andy Moran on loan from England's Brighton & Hove Albion through 2025.







