Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that the club has acquired German centre back Sebastian Schonlau from Hamburger SV. Schonlau arrives on a contract through 2026, with a club option for 2027, and will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, visa, work permit, and medical.

"Sebastian is a great addition to our centre back group, both as a defender and in possession," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He brings tremendous leadership and experience to our club with more than 300 professional appearances, and he has dealt with pressure situations as long-time captain of Hamburger SV. We believe that he will have a positive impact on our team as we head into the final stretch of the season."

Whitecaps FC centre back Sebastian Schonlau

Captain of German side Hamburger SV since 2021

Helped HSV secure promotion to the Bundesliga last season

More than 300 professional appearances in Germany, scoring 19 goals and adding 18 assists "I'm very excited about my move to Vancouver Whitecaps FC and can't wait to meet the players, coaches, and staff," added Schonlau. "The team has done a great job so far this season, and I'm ready to do my part to help us reach our goals. Most of all, I'm looking forward to meeting our fans at Saturday's match against St. Louis."

Schonlau was captain of HSV for more than 100 matches over the past four seasons after joining the side in 2021. In total, the 31-year-old has played in 327 professional matches in Germany, scoring 19 goals and recording 18 assists.

This past season, he made 23 appearances for HSV in the 2. Bundesliga, with two additional appearances in the DFB-Pokal, leading HSV to secure promotion to the Bundesliga.

In his youth, Schonlau came through the academy of SC Paderborn 07, signing a professional contract in 2012 and making his debut in 2014. He would go on to appear in 176 matches for SC Paderborn, scoring seven goals and adding nine assists. After helping Paderborn earn promotion to the Bundesliga, Schonlau played in 23 matches with two goals and one assist in the top tier in the 2019-20 season. In-between his time at the club, he spent the 2014-15 season on loan to SC Verl, making 29 appearances while scoring three goals with one assist.

Link to Whitecaps FC player audio pronunciations TRANSACTION:  On August 21, 2025, Whitecaps FC acquire centre back Sebastian Schnolau via transfer from Hamburger SV. Schonlau is signed through 2026, with a club option for 2027.

Sebastian Schonlau

Pronunciation: Shon-lau

Position: Centre Back

Height: 6-01

Weight: 175 pounds

Date of Birth: August 5, 1994 in Warburg, Germany

Hometown: Warburg, Germany

Citizenship: Germany

Status: International

Previous Clubs: Hamburger SV (2021-25), SC Verl (2014-15), SC Paderborn 07 (2012-2021)

Youth Clubs: SC Paderborn 07, SC Warburg 08

