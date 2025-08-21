Philadelphia Union Defender Ian Glavinovich Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that defender Ian Glavinovich has been placed on the 2025 Season-Ending Injury List, and will miss the remainder of the 2025 MLS season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee earlier this season. The injury was sustained during the Union's match against Orlando City SC on Saturday, April 5.
The 23-year-old made four appearances (three starts) in his debut MLS campaign, first featuring in the Union's season opener against Orlando City SC on February 22. On March 22, Glavinovich scored his first goal for the club and game-winner in a 1-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC at Subaru Park.
"This is a tough moment for Ian and for the team," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "We know the impact he can make, and he's approached this season, and injury, with the utmost determination and professionalism. We'll continue to support Ian as he continues his recovery."
Per MLS rules, if a player suffers a season-ending injury, a club may place that injured player on the Season-Ending Injury List and receive roster relief (i.e., an open roster or international roster slot). Once placed on the Season Ending Injury List, the injured player will not be eligible to player for the club in any remaining competition during that MLS season (including any exhibition games or tournaments, including but not limited to: Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, Canadian Championship and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
The Union acquired Glavinovich on a one-year loan from Newell's Old Boys on December 20, 2024.
