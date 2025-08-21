Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that the club has acquired Belgian defender Joedrick Pupe from F.C.V. Dender. Pupe arrives on a contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028, and will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, visa, work permit, and medical.

"We are in a position to compete for trophies this season, so our goal this window was to provide more options to Jesper and the team," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Joedrick is an athletic, technical, left-footed defender who fits our aggressive style of play. He has shown resilience throughout his career, and he brought great character and leadership as captain at Dender. We are looking forward to integrating him into the team."

Whitecaps FC centre back Joedrick Pupe

Captain of Belgian Pro League side F.C.V. Dender

2023-24 Challenger Pro League Team of the Season

More than 100 appearances in the Belgian football league system "Joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC is an honour," added Pupe. "I'm proud to represent this club and city, and I can't wait to give everything I have for our incredible fans. I'm ready to work hard and help bring more success to Vancouver."

Pupe was most recently captain of Dender, where he joined in 2023. In that time, the centre back who also saw time as a left back made 64 appearances and added five assists, earning a spot on the 2023-24 Challenger Pro League Team of the Season and helping Dender secure promotion to the top tier Beligan Pro League. During the current season that began at the end of July, the 28-year-old started all four of his appearances.

Prior to moving to Dender, Pupe spent 2022-23 at Belgian side Lierse S.K., starting 28 of his 29 total appearances and scoring two goals with three assists. In 2021-22, he was at Sint-Eloois-Winkel Sport, starting 27 of his 28 appearances.

Over his career, he has also had stops at KSV Oostkamp, while spending time at Dutch side Almere City. In total, Pupe has made 121 career appearances at the professional club level. In his youth, he played at Belgian clubs Club Brugge and K.V. Kortrijk.

TRANSACTION: On August 21, 2025, Whitecaps FC acquire defender Joedrick Pupe via transfer from F.C.V. Dender. Pupe is signed through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

Joedrick Pupe

Pronunciation: yew-DRICK pew-PUH

Position: Centre Back

Height: 6-03

Weight: 195 pounds

Date of Birth: June 4, 1997, in Bruges, Belgium

Hometown: Bruges, Belgium

Citizenship: Belgium

Status: International

Previous Clubs: F.C.V. Dender (2023-25), Lierse S.K. (2022-23), Sint-Eloois-Winkel (2021-22), KSV Oostkamp (2020-21)

Youth Clubs: Almere City, K.V. Kortrijk, Club Brugge

