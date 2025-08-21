Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that the club has acquired Belgian defender Joedrick Pupe from F.C.V. Dender. Pupe arrives on a contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028, and will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, visa, work permit, and medical.
"We are in a position to compete for trophies this season, so our goal this window was to provide more options to Jesper and the team," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Joedrick is an athletic, technical, left-footed defender who fits our aggressive style of play. He has shown resilience throughout his career, and he brought great character and leadership as captain at Dender. We are looking forward to integrating him into the team."
Whitecaps FC centre back Joedrick Pupe
Captain of Belgian Pro League side F.C.V. Dender
2023-24 Challenger Pro League Team of the Season
More than 100 appearances in the Belgian football league system "Joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC is an honour," added Pupe. "I'm proud to represent this club and city, and I can't wait to give everything I have for our incredible fans. I'm ready to work hard and help bring more success to Vancouver."
Pupe was most recently captain of Dender, where he joined in 2023. In that time, the centre back who also saw time as a left back made 64 appearances and added five assists, earning a spot on the 2023-24 Challenger Pro League Team of the Season and helping Dender secure promotion to the top tier Beligan Pro League. During the current season that began at the end of July, the 28-year-old started all four of his appearances.
Prior to moving to Dender, Pupe spent 2022-23 at Belgian side Lierse S.K., starting 28 of his 29 total appearances and scoring two goals with three assists. In 2021-22, he was at Sint-Eloois-Winkel Sport, starting 27 of his 28 appearances.
Over his career, he has also had stops at KSV Oostkamp, while spending time at Dutch side Almere City. In total, Pupe has made 121 career appearances at the professional club level. In his youth, he played at Belgian clubs Club Brugge and K.V. Kortrijk.
TRANSACTION: On August 21, 2025, Whitecaps FC acquire defender Joedrick Pupe via transfer from F.C.V. Dender. Pupe is signed through 2027, with a club option for 2028.
Joedrick Pupe
Pronunciation: yew-DRICK pew-PUH
Position: Centre Back
Height: 6-03
Weight: 195 pounds
Date of Birth: June 4, 1997, in Bruges, Belgium
Hometown: Bruges, Belgium
Citizenship: Belgium
Status: International
Previous Clubs: F.C.V. Dender (2023-25), Lierse S.K. (2022-23), Sint-Eloois-Winkel (2021-22), KSV Oostkamp (2020-21)
Youth Clubs: Almere City, K.V. Kortrijk, Club Brugge
Instagram: @joedrickpupe
Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025
- MLS NEXT Unveils Names of New Competition Tiers Ahead of 2025-26 Season - MLS
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Acquire U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Paxten Aaronson as Designated Player - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Academy Defender Wyatt Holt Awarded 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year Presented by Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28 - FC Cincinnati
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien - Minnesota United FC
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Defender Ian Glavinovich Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Signs Veteran MLS / U.S. National Team Defender Deandre Yedlin - Real Salt Lake
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from CF Montréal in Exchange for $700,000 - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Transfers Nicky Beloko - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Knocks Puebla out of Leagues Cup 2025 with Penalty Shootout Victory, as Rave Green Advance to the Tournament's Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 - FC Dallas
- Tickets for the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Go on Sale on Thursday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Semifinals with 2-1 Win over Tigres UANL - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe
- Whitecaps FC BMO Academy Product Liam Mackenzie Signed to MLS Contract