FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Major League Soccer tonight announced that FC Dallas' road match against the LA Galaxy, originally slated to take place on Saturday, Aug. 30, has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 11. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.