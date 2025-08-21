FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Major League Soccer tonight announced that FC Dallas' road match against the LA Galaxy, originally slated to take place on Saturday, Aug. 30, has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 11. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.
Check out the FC Dallas Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Knocks Puebla out of Leagues Cup 2025 with Penalty Shootout Victory, as Rave Green Advance to the Tournament's Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 - FC Dallas
- Tickets for the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Go on Sale on Thursday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Semifinals with 2-1 Win over Tigres UANL - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11
- FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw at Austin FC
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Semifinalists for Veteran, Builder Ballots
- Lalas Abubakar Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Scoring in Dallas' 2-0 Win over Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Shuts Out Portland Timbers, 2-0