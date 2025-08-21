Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place

VANCOUVER, BC - It will be another big crowd at BC Place on Saturday as Vancouver Whitecaps FC prepare to host St. Louis CITY SC, presented by Rio Mare. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. PT, broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TSN, and CKNW.com.

Limited tickets remain for Saturday's match, with more than 22,500 tickets already sold. Premium options are also available at whitecapsfc.com/premium. For ticket information, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

Last Sunday, a sold-out crowd of over 26,000 fans packed BC Place as the club welcomed the largest turnout for an MLS regular season match this year.

"The energy at BC Place for our match this past Sunday was electric," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer and sporting director. "We are in a very tight race at the top of the Western Conference, and we know that every point matters. Saturday is another big opportunity to push closer towards our goals."

BC Place has been a tough place to play for visiting teams this season, with Whitecaps FC holding a record of 10W-2L-5D at home across all competitions. The 'Caps are only seven points away from tying their best ever MLS regular season point total as they inch closer to clinching a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Remaining home matches at BC Place:

Saturday, August 23 vs. St. Louis CITY SC, presented by Rio Mare - 6:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, September 13 vs. Philadelphia Union, BC Soccer's Youth & Family Match presented by RE/MAX - 6:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, September 16 vs. Forge FC - 7 p.m. PT - TELUS Canadian Championship semifinal, second leg

Wednesday, September 24 vs. Portland Timbers, presented by Blast Media Print - 7:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, October 5 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, presented by Tim Hortons - 3 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 18 vs. FC Dallas, Decision Day presented by Chevrolet - 6 p.m. PT







