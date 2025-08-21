LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Continuing their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy advanced to the Semifinals of the competition following a 2-1 win over C.F. Pachuca before 16,559 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday night. LA will play host to Seattle Sounders FC in the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, Aug. 27 (7:45 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
Galaxy Home Match Against FC Dallas Rescheduled For Saturday, Oct. 11
Major League Soccer announced that the LA Galaxy's 2025 MLS Regular Season home match against FC Dallas, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. PT, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass). The match on October 11 will continue to celebrate Central American Heritage as part of LA Galaxy's Summer Nights. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lagalaxy.com/summernights.
LA Galaxy Against C.F. Pachuca
Wednesday's Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinal match between the LA Galaxy and C.F. Pachuca marked the third all-time meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy leading the series 2-0-1 (5 GF, 3 GA). LA is unbeaten in three all-time matches played against Pachuca at Dignity Health Sports Park (2-0-1).
LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup
In nine all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-3-2 (18 GF, 13 GA). In seven all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 3-2-2 (15 GF, 9 GA). In four matches played in Leagues Cup 2025, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-1 (12 GF, 4 GA, +8 GD), have recorded the most goals scored (12) and held the second-best goal differential (+8) amongst all MLS and LIGA MX teams. In six matches played against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-2 (13 GF, 5 GA).
Goal-Scoring Plays
LA - Own Goal (Alonso Aceves), 27th minute: From a corner-kick delivery, Diego Fagundez played the ball short to Marco Reus, who delivered a low cross into the middle of the box that was turned into the back of the net by Alonso Aceves.
LA - Marco Reus, 37th minute: On a counter-attacking play, Joseph Paintsil squared the ball to the left side of the penalty area to Matheus Nascimento. The Brazilian youth international cut the ball back to Marco Reus, whose shot from the center of the box was finished into the back of the net.
Postgame Notes
LA holds a 3-2-2 (16 GF, 11 GA) record in seven matches played across all competitions dating back to July 31.
Marco Reus scored the game-winning goal in the win over C.F. Pachuca, which was his seventh goal across all competitions for LA during the 2025 campaign.
Next Game
Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to the Colorado Rapids in a 2025 MLS Regular Season match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass).
Leagues Cup 2025 - Quarterfinals
LA Galaxy vs. C.F. Pachuca
Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
LA Galaxy 2 0 2
C.F. Pachuca 0 1 1
Scoring Summary:
LA: Own Goal (Aceves), 27
LA: Reus, 37
PAC: Zurawski, 90+6
Misconduct Summary:
PAC: Pedraza (caution), 15
LA: Cerrillo (caution), 28
LA: Mićović (caution), 55
LA: Cuevas (caution), 58
PAC: Rodriguez (caution), 61
PAC: Zurawski (caution), 90+9
Lineups:
LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Mauricio Cuevas, D Emiro Garcés (Eriq Zavaleta, 90+2), D Zanka, D Julián Aude (John Nelson, 73), M Marco Reus © (Christian Ramirez, 90+2), M Edwin Cerrillo (Isaiah Parente, 46), M Diego Fagundez, F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil, F Matheus Nascimento (Lucas Sanabria, 63)
Substitutes Not Used: GK JT Marcinkowski, GK John McCarthy; D Harbor Miller, D Miki Yamane, M Tucker Lepley, M Elijah Wynder, F Miguel Berry
TOTAL SHOTS: 5 (Marco Reus, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Marco Reus, 2); FOULS: 4 (Mauricio Cuevas, Matheus Nascimento, 3; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5
PAC: GK Carlos Moreno ©; D Luis Rodriguez (Brian Garcia, 67), D Eduardo Bauermann, D Sergio Barreto, D Alonso Aceves, M Elias Montiel, M Pedro Pedraza (Alan Bautista, 46), M Alexei Dominguez (Luis Quiñones, 62), M Victor Guzman, M Oussama Idrissi (Kennedy, 62), F Jhonder Cadiz (Alexandre Zurawski, 67)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Jose Eulogio, GK David Shrem; D William Silva, D Gaston Togni, M Jorge Berlanga, F Javier Lopez, F Illian Hernandez
TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Victor Guzman, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Victor Guzman, Alexandre Zurawski, 2); FOULS: 9 (Pedro Pedraza, Luis Rodriguez, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 1
Referee: Oshane Anthony Nation
Assistant Referees: Caleb Wales, Ojay Duhaney
Fourth Official: Selvin Chavarria
VAR: Allen Chapman
Weather: Clear, 76 degrees
Attendance: 16,599
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial
