Nashville SC Acquires 2025 International Roster Spot from D.C. United in Exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM)
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired one 2025 international roster spot from D.C. United in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Transaction: Nashville SC receives one 2025 international roster spot from D.C. United in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) on Aug. 21, 2025.

