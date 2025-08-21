Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night

FC Cincinnati are back in action on Saturday, August 23 at TQL Stadium to take on New York City FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvNYC on SATURDAY, AUGUST 23 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

WATCH ON THE APPLE TV APP WITH MLS SEASON PASS

Saturday's match will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu will have the call in English while Alejandro Figueredo have the call in Spanish.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass (now 50% off)

Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey will have the call on radio, and with the match being at home, fans watching on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV will have the option to switch to the local home English radio broadcast as their audio source.

To switch to the home radio audio:

1. Click on the live FC Cincinnati match in MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

2. Click on the radio button located in the bottom right-hand corner.

3. Choose "Home Team's Local Radio: English" to listen to FCC's local broadcast during the match.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass

LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey are on the call in English on the Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media. Fans can listen on Fox Sports 1360 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

The Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati - La Mega Cincinnati 101.5 FM - will carry the match with Gustavo Luques and José Romero on the call on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.

HEAD TO A PUB PARTNER

Fans are also encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program includes over 60 bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2025 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.

For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Pub-Partners.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP

Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.

WATCH LATER OVER-THE-AIR

MLS rules allow broadcast replays 48 hours after matches are played. Every FC Cincinnati game will remain broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but will be re-aired on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), with select matches also to re-air on FOX 19.







