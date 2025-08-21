Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati are back in action on Saturday, August 23 at TQL Stadium to take on New York City FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvNYC on SATURDAY, AUGUST 23 (7:30 p.m. ET)
Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English Local Radio: iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360
Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM
FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android
WATCH ON THE APPLE TV APP WITH MLS SEASON PASS
Saturday's match will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu will have the call in English while Alejandro Figueredo have the call in Spanish.
Sign up for MLS Season Pass (now 50% off)
Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey will have the call on radio, and with the match being at home, fans watching on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV will have the option to switch to the local home English radio broadcast as their audio source.
To switch to the home radio audio:
1. Click on the live FC Cincinnati match in MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
2. Click on the radio button located in the bottom right-hand corner.
3. Choose "Home Team's Local Radio: English" to listen to FCC's local broadcast during the match.
Sign up for MLS Season Pass
LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH
Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey are on the call in English on the Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media. Fans can listen on Fox Sports 1360 in Cincinnati and iHeart.
The Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati - La Mega Cincinnati 101.5 FM - will carry the match with Gustavo Luques and José Romero on the call on La Mega 101.5 FM.
FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA
Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.
HEAD TO A PUB PARTNER
Fans are also encouraged to head to one of the club's official Pub Partners, presented by Coors Light. The Pub Partner program includes over 60 bars and restaurants around Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Middletown and Louisville. Pub Partners are the spot to go to watch the Orange and Blue in 2025 and feature watch parties, drink specials and convenient locations for fans to gather to watch FC Cincinnati.
For a full list of Pub Partners and for more information on the program, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday/Pub-Partners.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP
Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.
WATCH LATER OVER-THE-AIR
MLS rules allow broadcast replays 48 hours after matches are played. Every FC Cincinnati game will remain broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but will be re-aired on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), with select matches also to re-air on FOX 19.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025
- MLS NEXT Unveils Names of New Competition Tiers Ahead of 2025-26 Season - MLS
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Acquire U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Paxten Aaronson as Designated Player - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Academy Defender Wyatt Holt Awarded 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year Presented by Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28 - FC Cincinnati
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien - Minnesota United FC
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Defender Ian Glavinovich Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Signs Veteran MLS / U.S. National Team Defender Deandre Yedlin - Real Salt Lake
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from CF Montréal in Exchange for $700,000 - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Transfers Nicky Beloko - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Knocks Puebla out of Leagues Cup 2025 with Penalty Shootout Victory, as Rave Green Advance to the Tournament's Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 - FC Dallas
- Tickets for the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Go on Sale on Thursday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Semifinals with 2-1 Win over Tigres UANL - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake
- Notebook: Kévin Denkey Scores in Return to Starting XI and FC Cincinnati Relish Playoff Environment as Critical Games Loom