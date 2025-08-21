Charlotte FC Academy Defender Wyatt Holt Awarded 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year Presented by Hendrick Lexus

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC Academy defender Wyatt Holt has been named the 2024-25 Charlotte FC Academy Player of the Year presented by Hendrick Lexus. Holt was unanimously selected by his coaches and Academy staff.

Holt will be honored during halftime at Charlotte FC's match against New York Red Bulls on August 24 in recognition of his accomplishment.

"We are thrilled to announce Wyatt as this season's Academy Player of the Year," said Charlotte FC Executive Academy Director Bryan Scales. "His performances this season with the Academy and Crown Legacy, in addition to his incredible off the field characteristics and attitude, made Wyatt a unanimous choice for the award. He has set a great foundation for his career, and we look forward to Wyatt's further progress with the Club."

In addition to claiming Club honors, Holt was named a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, where he was one of 44 players selected to compete in a showcase match featuring North America's brightest rising stars in an East vs. West showdown in Austin, Texas. On top of an All-Star nod, the centerback was named to the 2025 Generation adidas Cup Best XI for the U-16 age group in recognition of his standout performances in the competition.

"We are incredibly proud of Wyatt's recognition as this year's Academy Player of the Year," said Crown Legacy FC Head Coach Gary Dicker. "His professionalism, reliability and hard-working attitude have earned him this accomplishment. He has reflected all these qualities while earning a consistent spot within Crown Legacy's squad and we are excited to see his continued development."

The 16-year-old defender earned his first taste of professional experience this season with Crown Legacy FC, having featured 18 times, starting in 17. With his appearance in the Starting XI in the season opener on March 7, Holt became the second youngest debutant in CLFC history (15 years, 9 months, 9 days) and has been a staple in the lineup since. He ranks second in minutes played this season for Crown Legacy (1,570) and boasts an 89.0% passing percentage.

"Wyatt embodies everything that we as a Club are looking for from our Academy players," said Charlotte FC Assistant General Manager Bobby Belair. "His top-notch character and work ethic have given him all the tools to excel with our Academy squads and at the professional level in MLS NEXT Pro. We are proud to give Wyatt this year's Academy Player of the Year award."

The Mosley, Virginia native arrived in Charlotte during the summer of 2023, joining the Club from Richmond United at age 14.







