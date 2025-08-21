FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have traded defender DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake in exchange for $304,700 in 2025 General Allocation Money, the club announced today.

Since joining FC Cincinnati in March 2024 from Inter Miami CF, Yedlin made 67 appearances in all competitions for the Orange and Blue, scoring one goal and adding eight assists.

"DeAndre has been an incredible part of our FC Cincinnati family," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a top professional, teammate and person, and we wish him and his family all the best in Salt Lake."

FC Cincinnati would like to thank DeAndre for his contributions and dedication to the club and wishes him all the best going forward.

