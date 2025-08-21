FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have traded defender DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake in exchange for $304,700 in 2025 General Allocation Money, the club announced today.
Since joining FC Cincinnati in March 2024 from Inter Miami CF, Yedlin made 67 appearances in all competitions for the Orange and Blue, scoring one goal and adding eight assists.
"DeAndre has been an incredible part of our FC Cincinnati family," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a top professional, teammate and person, and we wish him and his family all the best in Salt Lake."
FC Cincinnati would like to thank DeAndre for his contributions and dedication to the club and wishes him all the best going forward.
TRANSACTION: On August 21, 2025, FC Cincinnati trade defender DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake in exchange for $304,700 in 2025 General Allocation Money.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025
- MLS NEXT Unveils Names of New Competition Tiers Ahead of 2025-26 Season - MLS
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Acquire U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Paxten Aaronson as Designated Player - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Academy Defender Wyatt Holt Awarded 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year Presented by Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28 - FC Cincinnati
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien - Minnesota United FC
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Defender Ian Glavinovich Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Signs Veteran MLS / U.S. National Team Defender Deandre Yedlin - Real Salt Lake
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from CF Montréal in Exchange for $700,000 - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Transfers Nicky Beloko - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Knocks Puebla out of Leagues Cup 2025 with Penalty Shootout Victory, as Rave Green Advance to the Tournament's Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 - FC Dallas
- Tickets for the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Go on Sale on Thursday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Semifinals with 2-1 Win over Tigres UANL - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake
- Notebook: Kévin Denkey Scores in Return to Starting XI and FC Cincinnati Relish Playoff Environment as Critical Games Loom