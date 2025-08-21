FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28

FC Cincinnati's home game vs Orlando City SC - previously scheduled for September 27 - has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 28 for Sunday Night Soccer. Kickoff for the league's showcase match of the week is set for 7 p.m. ET and the match will broadcast nationally and internationally on Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The previously scheduled FC Cincinnati 2 game at TQL Stadium on September 28 will be rescheduled. More information on a rescheduled date for the FCC 2 vs. Red Bulls II match will be announced soon. Information and next steps will be sent to ticket purchasers of the originally scheduled game.

Cincinnati's game against Orlando City will feature the club's annual Noche Latina, a celebration of the rich and diverse traditions of Latin American culture. Tickets to the game are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.







