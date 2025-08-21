Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that centre back Bjørn Inge Utvik has been transferred to Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 FF.
"Bjørn has been an outstanding professional since arriving in Vancouver," said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster. "We respect his desire to return home with a young family, and this agreement was made mutually with that in mind. We thank Bjørn for his contributions to the club and wish him all the best for the future."
Since joining Whitecaps FC in February 2024, Utvik has made 55 appearances across all competitions, including 43 starts. In cup play, he scored the winner against Canadian Premier League side Valour FC last month and scored the decisive shot in the shootout victory over Toronto FC in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final.
"I have enjoyed every single day at this fantastic club and in this city," said Utvik. "There are so many great people here, and I wish everyone all the best. I've grown both as a player and as a person during my time here, and I truly appreciate everything I've experienced over the last one and a half years."
Prior to joining Vancouver, Utvik spent six seasons with Sarpsborg 08 FF, captaining the Eliteserien side for two years and making 136 appearances.
TRANSACTION: On August 21, 2025, Whitecaps FC transfer centre back Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 FF.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025
- MLS NEXT Unveils Names of New Competition Tiers Ahead of 2025-26 Season - MLS
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Acquire U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Paxten Aaronson as Designated Player - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Academy Defender Wyatt Holt Awarded 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year Presented by Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28 - FC Cincinnati
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien - Minnesota United FC
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Defender Ian Glavinovich Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Signs Veteran MLS / U.S. National Team Defender Deandre Yedlin - Real Salt Lake
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from CF Montréal in Exchange for $700,000 - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Transfers Nicky Beloko - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Knocks Puebla out of Leagues Cup 2025 with Penalty Shootout Victory, as Rave Green Advance to the Tournament's Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 - FC Dallas
- Tickets for the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Go on Sale on Thursday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Semifinals with 2-1 Win over Tigres UANL - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe
- Whitecaps FC BMO Academy Product Liam Mackenzie Signed to MLS Contract