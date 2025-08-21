Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that centre back Bjørn Inge Utvik has been transferred to Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 FF.

"Bjørn has been an outstanding professional since arriving in Vancouver," said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster. "We respect his desire to return home with a young family, and this agreement was made mutually with that in mind. We thank Bjørn for his contributions to the club and wish him all the best for the future."

Since joining Whitecaps FC in February 2024, Utvik has made 55 appearances across all competitions, including 43 starts. In cup play, he scored the winner against Canadian Premier League side Valour FC last month and scored the decisive shot in the shootout victory over Toronto FC in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final.

"I have enjoyed every single day at this fantastic club and in this city," said Utvik. "There are so many great people here, and I wish everyone all the best. I've grown both as a player and as a person during my time here, and I truly appreciate everything I've experienced over the last one and a half years."

Prior to joining Vancouver, Utvik spent six seasons with Sarpsborg 08 FF, captaining the Eliteserien side for two years and making 136 appearances.

TRANSACTION: On August 21, 2025, Whitecaps FC transfer centre back Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 FF.







