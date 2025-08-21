Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien of Austria's Bundesliga to a four-and-a-half-year contract through 2029, with a club option for 2030. Fitz will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"I am really excited to join this amazing club and I am excited to be able to play in front of the Wonderwall," said midfielder Dominik Fitz. "Let's make some memories together and also achieve great things."
"We welcome Dominik to Minnesota and are excited to see him help contribute to our team, not only through the remainder of this important season, but continue to make an impact across our club and community for the next several years," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Dominik brings great experience across many major tournaments in Europe and we look forward to seeing his creativity and playmaking ability on display here in Minnesota and MLS."
Fitz joins Minnesota United after having played in Austria with is hometown club, FK Austria Wien, since 2015. With Austria Wien's senior squad, the 26-year-old attacking central midfielder made 204 game appearances across all competitions (including UEFA Conference League and UEFA Europa League Qualifying fixtures), scored 54 goals and provided 63 assists in over 14,700 minutes played. Fitz made his first-team debut in the Austrian Bundesliga for the Violets when he entered the game as a second-half substitute during Austria Wien's match against Rheindorf Altach on March 31, 2018.
In addition to his playing time with Austria Wien's senior squad, Fitz competed for their reserves side from 2015-2021, where he made 81 game appearances, scored 27 goals and provided 27 assists for the Young Violets. The midfielder joined Austria Wien's youth academy in 2006, developing with the club at that level before joining their professional ranks.
Internationally, Fitz represented Austria at the youth level, competing for the U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 squads. In total, he made 24 appearances for his nation at the youth level from 2015-2019.
VITALS
Dominik Fitz
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: 6/16/1999 (26 years old)
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 147 lbs.
Birthplace: Vienna, Austria
Citizenship: Austria
Previous Club: FK Austria Wien
