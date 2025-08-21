Austin FC Transfers Nicky Beloko
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club transferred midfielder Nicky Beloko to Swiss club Lausanne. Beloko recently arrived in Austin via a free transfer and he departs on a free transfer, with Austin retaining a 15 percent sell-on fee for a potential future transfer.
"We made the decision to help Nicky return to Switzerland out of respect for personal circumstances, and we wish him all the best in the next step of his career," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "As we enter this important final stage of the season, we remain confident in the quality and depth that we possess in central midfield."
