CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Thursday that it has traded midfielder Caden Clark to D.C. United. In return, the Club will receive $700,000 in cash, as well as a conditional amount of $100,000, in addition to retaining a percentage on the player's resale value.
"First and foremost, we would like to thank Caden for his contribution to the Club over the past year in Montreal. We wish him all the best in his future career," said CF Montréal's Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology, Luca Saputo. "This transaction is in line with our sports strategy and gives us additional flexibility in this transfer window."
CF Montréal acquired Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC on August 8, 2024, in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.
Transaction: CF Montréal acquires $700,000 in cash from D.C. United, in addition to a conditional amount of $100,000 and a percentage of the player's resale value. In return, the Club has traded midfielder Caden Clark.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025
- MLS NEXT Unveils Names of New Competition Tiers Ahead of 2025-26 Season - MLS
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Acquire U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Paxten Aaronson as Designated Player - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Academy Defender Wyatt Holt Awarded 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year Presented by Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28 - FC Cincinnati
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien - Minnesota United FC
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Defender Ian Glavinovich Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Signs Veteran MLS / U.S. National Team Defender Deandre Yedlin - Real Salt Lake
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from CF Montréal in Exchange for $700,000 - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Transfers Nicky Beloko - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Knocks Puebla out of Leagues Cup 2025 with Penalty Shootout Victory, as Rave Green Advance to the Tournament's Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 - FC Dallas
- Tickets for the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Go on Sale on Thursday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Semifinals with 2-1 Win over Tigres UANL - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United
- The Montreal Impact Foundation Inaugurates a New Mini Field in Les Coteaux
- CF Montréal Trades Joel Waterman to Chicago Fire FC
- Emil Gazdov Loaned to Valour FC
- CF Montréal Hosts D.C. United at Stade Saputo this Saturday