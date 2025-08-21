CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Thursday that it has traded midfielder Caden Clark to D.C. United. In return, the Club will receive $700,000 in cash, as well as a conditional amount of $100,000, in addition to retaining a percentage on the player's resale value.

"First and foremost, we would like to thank Caden for his contribution to the Club over the past year in Montreal. We wish him all the best in his future career," said CF Montréal's Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology, Luca Saputo. "This transaction is in line with our sports strategy and gives us additional flexibility in this transfer window."

CF Montréal acquired Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC on August 8, 2024, in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires $700,000 in cash from D.C. United, in addition to a conditional amount of $100,000 and a percentage of the player's resale value. In return, the Club has traded midfielder Caden Clark.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.