Sounders FC's Home Match vs. Real Salt Lake Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced that Sounders FC's home match vs. Real Salt Lake has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM). Originally scheduled for Saturday, August 30, the contest moves after Seattle advanced to the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals last night, guaranteeing the club a spot in either the tournament Final or Third Place Match on Sunday, August 31 at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC overcame a second-half red card to secure a penalty shootout victory over Liga MX's Club Puebla on Wednesday night in the Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals at Lumen Field. With the result, Seattle advances to the Semifinals against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, August 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Inter Miami CF hosts Orlando City SC in the other Semifinals match next Wednesday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

As the only team in the tournament to earn nine points during Phase One, the Rave Green are guaranteed to host either the Leagues Cup 2025 Final or Third-Place Match on August 31, with tickets now on sale HERE. The top three placing teams from the competition qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The winner of that competition then represents the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Prior to Wednesday's match at the Galaxy, Sounders FC returns to league play against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, August 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).







