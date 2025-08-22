CF Montréal Acquires Defender Bode Hidalgo

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Montréal - CF Montréal announced Thursday that it has acquired defender Bode Hidalgo from Real Salt Lake (RSL) in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 general allocation money (GAM), plus a conditional amount of up to $150,000 in GAM and a second-round pick in the 2026 MLS Superdraft. RSL will also retain a sell-on percentage on a future transfer.

"We are pleased to welcome Bode to our organization," said Luca Saputo, Senior Director, Scouting and Sports Methodology. "His profile and versatility give us additional options for our back line."

Hidalgo, 23, made his MLS debut in 2022 with Real Salt Lake. In four seasons with the Utah club, the homegrown played a total of 72 regular season games, scoring one goal and collecting one assist. This season, he played in 18 games with RSL.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires defender Bode Hidalgo from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM) for 2025 and $150,000 in conditional GAM, as well as a second-round pick in the 2026 MLS Superdraft. RSL will also retain a sell-on percentage on a future transfer.

BODE HIDALGO

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0 (1.83m)

Date of birth: February 22, 2002 (23 years old)

Place of birth: Sandy, Utah (USA)

Last club: Real Salt Lake







