Nashville SC Acquires Midfielder Jonathan Pérez in Permanent Trade with LA Galaxy
Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has permanently acquired midfielder Jonathan Pérez through the 2028 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2029. Pérez, who joined on loan from the LA Galaxy in July 2024, now arrives via a cash-for-player trade with the Galaxy receiving $1,500,000 for his rights, and up to an additional $300,000, if the player meets certain performance requirements.
Under the new agreement, the Mexican international will fill Nashville SC's final U22 Initiative slot, joining midfielders Ahmed Qasem and Patrick Yazbek, as part of a 2025 roster model that also includes three Designated Players (Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Walker Zimmerman).
"Jonny has met and, in some cases, exceeded our expectations while here on loan, and we are so excited to be able to make him a permanent member of Nashville Soccer Club," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He's a dynamic attacking player with bags of potential, and we know he will continue to play an important role in the present and future of our club."
After arriving in Nashville last July, Pérez registered one assist in seven appearances across all competitions, including two starts. Thus far in 2025, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season, registering two goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions, including 12 starts. His numbers in MLS this season - one goal, two assists, 19 appearances, nine starts, and 777 minutes - are all career highs.
Originally a member of the LA Galaxy Academy, Pérez signed a Homegrown contract on Feb. 21, 2020 before appearing in 19 matches across all competitions for the parent club following his MLS debut in 2021, and 53 matches across all competitions for their MLS NEXT Pro and USL Championship affiliate, LA Galaxy II, where he registered 11 goals and 14 assists between 2020 and 2024.
Internationally, the midfielder has appeared 21 times for the Mexico U16 through U23 squads and three times for the United States U16 team.
Transaction: Nashville SC acquires midfielder Jonathan Pérez on Aug. 21, 2025 through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029 in exchange for $1,500,000 with the LA Galaxy, which could receive up to an additional $300,000, if the player meets certain performance requirements. Pérez fills Nashville SC's third and final U22 initiative roster spot. In addition, the LA Galaxy will retain a sell-on percentage if Pérez is transferred outside of MLS in the future.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025
- D.C. United Acquires $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Nashville SC - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Acquires 2025 International Roster Spot from D.C. United in Exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) - Nashville SC
- Sounders FC's Home Match vs. Real Salt Lake Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 - Seattle Sounders FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Bode Hidalgo - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Acquire $1,500,000 from Nashville SC in Exchange for Midfielder Jonathan Pérez - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Acquires Midfielder Jonathan Pérez in Permanent Trade with LA Galaxy - Nashville SC
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Andy Moran on Loan from English Club Brighton & Hove Albion - Los Angeles FC
- MLS NEXT Unveils Names of New Competition Tiers Ahead of 2025-26 Season - MLS
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Acquire U.S. Men's National Team Midfielder Paxten Aaronson as Designated Player - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Academy Defender Wyatt Holt Awarded 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year Presented by Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28 - FC Cincinnati
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Dominik Fitz from FK Austria Wien - Minnesota United FC
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Philadelphia Union Defender Ian Glavinovich Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Signs Veteran MLS / U.S. National Team Defender Deandre Yedlin - Real Salt Lake
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from CF Montréal in Exchange for $700,000 - D.C. United
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- CF Montréal Trades Caden Clark to D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Transfers Nicky Beloko - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Round Following 2-1 Win over C.F. Pachuca - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Knocks Puebla out of Leagues Cup 2025 with Penalty Shootout Victory, as Rave Green Advance to the Tournament's Semifinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11 - FC Dallas
- Tickets for the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Go on Sale on Thursday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Semifinals with 2-1 Win over Tigres UANL - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Acquires 2025 International Roster Spot from D.C. United in Exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM)
- Nashville SC Acquires Midfielder Jonathan Pérez in Permanent Trade with LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Notes Week of August 18, 2025
- Nashville SC Falls 2-1 at New York City FC
- Nashville SC Update