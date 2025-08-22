Nashville SC Acquires Midfielder Jonathan Pérez in Permanent Trade with LA Galaxy

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has permanently acquired midfielder Jonathan Pérez through the 2028 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2029. Pérez, who joined on loan from the LA Galaxy in July 2024, now arrives via a cash-for-player trade with the Galaxy receiving $1,500,000 for his rights, and up to an additional $300,000, if the player meets certain performance requirements.

Under the new agreement, the Mexican international will fill Nashville SC's final U22 Initiative slot, joining midfielders Ahmed Qasem and Patrick Yazbek, as part of a 2025 roster model that also includes three Designated Players (Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Walker Zimmerman).

"Jonny has met and, in some cases, exceeded our expectations while here on loan, and we are so excited to be able to make him a permanent member of Nashville Soccer Club," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He's a dynamic attacking player with bags of potential, and we know he will continue to play an important role in the present and future of our club."

After arriving in Nashville last July, Pérez registered one assist in seven appearances across all competitions, including two starts. Thus far in 2025, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season, registering two goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions, including 12 starts. His numbers in MLS this season - one goal, two assists, 19 appearances, nine starts, and 777 minutes - are all career highs.

Originally a member of the LA Galaxy Academy, Pérez signed a Homegrown contract on Feb. 21, 2020 before appearing in 19 matches across all competitions for the parent club following his MLS debut in 2021, and 53 matches across all competitions for their MLS NEXT Pro and USL Championship affiliate, LA Galaxy II, where he registered 11 goals and 14 assists between 2020 and 2024.

Internationally, the midfielder has appeared 21 times for the Mexico U16 through U23 squads and three times for the United States U16 team.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires midfielder Jonathan Pérez on Aug. 21, 2025 through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029 in exchange for $1,500,000 with the LA Galaxy, which could receive up to an additional $300,000, if the player meets certain performance requirements. Pérez fills Nashville SC's third and final U22 initiative roster spot. In addition, the LA Galaxy will retain a sell-on percentage if Pérez is transferred outside of MLS in the future.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.