Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC Rescheduled

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today that Inter Miami CF's MLS regular season match against Chicago Fire FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30 at Chase Stadium, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This update comes, as Inter Miami CF secured its place in the 2025 Leagues Cup Semifinals with a win over Tigres UANL on Wednesday night. The Club will be guaranteed to be playing in either the Leagues Cup Final or Third Place match on Aug. 31.

Tickets originally purchased for the Aug. 30 MLS match will be honored for the new date in which the game will be played. For ticketing questions, contact tickets@intermiamicf.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.