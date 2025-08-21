Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Semifinals with 2-1 Win over Tigres UANL

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF secured a 2-1 win over LIGA MX's Tigres UANL tonight in the Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals to seal the team's place in the tournament's Semifinals. A brace from striker Luis Suárez guided Inter Miami to victory this evening at Chase Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba formed the back four; captain Sergio Busquets and Yannick Bright started at the base in midfield, with Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul and Telasco Segovia playing further ahead; Suárez led the team in attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami pulled ahead in the 23rd minute through Suárez. The legendary Uruguayan struck from the penalty spot to register his second Leagues Cup 2025 goal and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Tigres equalized in the second half, with Ángel Correa scoring for the LIGA MX side in the 67th minute.

Goalkeeper Ustari pulled off a spectacular save in the 75th minute, denying a powerful shot from Correa from inside the box to prevent the visitors from taking the lead.

As the match neared its end, Suárez rose to the occasion to restore Inter Miami's lead in the 89th minute. Suárez once again was in charge of the kick from the penalty spot, with the striker finding the back of the net with his third goal this Leagues Cup campaign and fourth goal in his past four appearances across all competitions.

The 2-1 scoreline would remain unchanged for Inter Miami to advance to the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals. The Club will now face rivals Orlando City FC in Semifinals at Chase Stadium next Tuesday Aug. 26 or Wednesday Aug. 27.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will carry on with MLS regular season action this Saturday, Aug. 23 with a trip to Washington, DC to take on D.C. United at 7:30 p.m. ET at Audi Field.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 41.3%

TIG - 58.7%

Shots:

MIA - 13

TIG - 11

Saves:

MIA - 1

TIG - 2

Corners:

MIA - 4

TIG - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 8

TIG - 15







