Inter Miami CF Signs Defender Sergio Reguilón

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Spanish left back Sergio Reguilón through December 2027, with an extension option until December 2028. Reguilón, who will occupy an international roster slot, adds valuable depth to the squad, bringing a wealth of experience having competed at the highest levels of European football.

"It's a very ambitious project, a winning Club that is doing things the right way, and that's what attracted me: coming here to keep winning and competing," said Reguilón. "My objective is to keep winning, go after the trophies we're missing, and win everything here."

Reguilón, 28, joins Inter Miami after previously featuring in two of Europe's most prestigious leagues - LaLiga and the English Premier League - in addition to building a strong background across major international competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Over the course of his professional career, the defender has made more than 260 appearances, with 81 in the Premier League and 56 in LaLiga.

Born in Madrid, Spain, Reguilón began his career in the youth ranks of Real Madrid CF, spending 10 years progressing through the club's academy before moving on loan to Segunda División B side UD Logroñés for the 2015/16 season. He returned to Real Madrid in 2016, where he featured for Real Madrid Castilla before earning his first-team debut in October 2018 in the UEFA Champions League. One month later, he made his LaLiga debut, and later that season was part of the squad that lifted Real Madrid's fourth FIFA Club World Cup title.

Following his development in Madrid, Reguilón joined Sevilla FC on loan, where he enjoyed a standout 2019/20 campaign. During his time with Los Rojiblancos, he helped lift the UEFA Europa League trophy and earned a spot in the competition's squad of the season.

His strong performances in Spain led to a move to England with Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent two seasons before continuing his European career on loan with Atlético de Madrid. Reguilón later had additional loan spells with Manchester United and Brentford FC, before returning to Tottenham in May 2024.

At the international level, Reguilón has earned six caps with the Spain senior national team, including three appearances in the UEFA Nations League in 2020 and a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2021.

Now, Reguilón joins Inter Miami CF as a free agent following his most recent stint with Tottenham Hotspur during the 2024/25 season. The experienced left back brings proven quality from top international competitions and will be under contract with the Club until December 2027.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Spanish left back Sergio Reguilón through December 2027, with an extension option until December 2028.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.