Sounders FC Knocks Puebla out of Leagues Cup 2025 with Penalty Shootout Victory, as Rave Green Advance to the Tournament's Semifinals

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC reacts after their win against Liga MX's Club Puebla

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC (3-0-1) overcame a second-half red card to secure a penalty shootout victory over Liga MX's Club Puebla (2-1-1) on Wednesday night at Lumen Field. With the result, Seattle advances to the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals, with a spot in an international Final and a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on the line. After forward Danny Musovski was sent off in the 77th minute of play, Seattle and Puebla remained deadlocked in a scoreless draw, forcing penalty kicks at the conclusion of normal time. Sounders FC won the shootout 4-3, with goalkeeper Andrew Thomas making two stops to help his side advance.

The Rave Green are set to face longtime rival LA Galaxy in the next round, with the Semifinals matchup taking place in Southern California on Wednesday, August 27 (7:45 p.m. PT). Ahead of that contest, Sounders FC returns to league play against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, August 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Seattle advances to the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals with the result and travels to face the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, August 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:45 p.m. PT).

This marks the second time Sounders FC has advanced to the Leagues Cup Semifinals. The club also reached the same stage in 2021, ultimately advancing to the Final before falling 3-2 to Club León. Seattle reached the Quarterfinals in last year's edition of the tournament.

The Rave Green have only lost one match since playing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in June, holding a 7-1-4 record in all competitions, including a 3-0-1 mark in Leagues Cup 2025 play.

Seattle is 8-5-1 all-time in Leagues Cup action following tonight's result.

With the result, Seattle now has a 12-12-6 all-time record against Liga MX teams since 2009, including a 3-1-2 record this year.

Brian Schmetzer made three changes to the starting lineup from Saturday's match in Minnesota, with Andrew Thomas, Pedro de la Vega and Danny Musovski replacing Stefan Frei, Reed Baker-Whiting and Osaze De Rosario, respectively.

Seattle now returns to MLS play and hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, August 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 (4) - Club Puebla 0 (3)

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Juan Gabriel Calderon

Assistants: Juan Carlos Mora, William Arrieta

Fourth Official: Keylor Herrera

VAR: Érick Miranda

Attendance: 18,362

Weather: 66 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

PUE - Alejandro Organista (caution) 69'

SEA - Danny Musovski (caution) 76'

SEA - Danny Musovski (ejection) 76'

PUE - Nicolás Díaz (caution) 84'

PUE - Ricardo Marín (caution) 90'+4'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

SEA - Cristian Roldan (miss)

PUE - Ricardo Marín (saved)

SEA - Alex Roldan (score)

PUE - Esteban Lozano (score)

SEA - Jackson Ragen (score)

PUE - Owen González (score)

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (score)

PUE - Fernando Monárrez (score)

SEA - Obed Vargas (score)

PUE - Nicolás Díaz (saved)

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Danny Leyva 90'+3'); Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain; Paul Rothrock (Osaze De Rosario 78'), Jesús Ferreira, Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minougou 64'); Danny Musovski

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Jacob Castro, Cody Baker, Reed Baker-Whiting, Travian Sousa, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jonathan Bell, Kim Kee-hee, Snyder Brunell

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 10

Saves: 2

Club Puebla - Julio González; Juan Fedorco, Efraín Orona, Luis Gabriel Rey; Nicolás Díaz, Ariel Gamarra, Alejandro Organista (Esteban Lozano 83'), Jesús Rivas; Fernando Monárrez, Emiliano Gómez (Owen González 71'), Ricardo Marín

Substitutes not used: Jesús Rodríguez, Juan Gómez, Carlos Baltazar, Iker Moreno, Jose Pachuca, Miguel Ramírez, Eduardo Navarro, Franco Moyano, Jafet Cortés, Mateo González

Total shots: 5

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 16

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 1

