D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United and FOX 5 (WTTG-TV), the FOX-owned and operated television station serving the Washington metropolitan area, today announced a new partnership that will bring free re-airings of D.C. United matches to local television. The initiative will kick off with the club's home match against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, August 23. The first re-air will be on Fox 5 on Monday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

The re-aired broadcasts are part of a broader Major League Soccer initiative to ensure local market representation on linear television, complementing the league's primary broadcast partnership with Apple TV. This effort aims to increase visibility and accessibility for fans while growing the sport in local communities.

"Bringing D.C. United matches to local television is an exciting and important step in continuing to grow our connection with fans across the DMV," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "FOX 5 is a trusted and widely viewed media outlet in the region, and we're thrilled to work together to make our matches and stories more accessible to new and longtime supporters alike."

All remaining D.C. United matches will be rebroadcast on FOX 5 or FOX 5 Plus a minimum of 48 hours following the conclusion of each live match per MLS broadcast policy. Specific air times and dates will be announced weekly across club and station platforms.

"Soccer is on an incredible growth trajectory in the United States, and with the FIFA World Cup coming in 2026, interest is only accelerating," said Kyle Carmean, Vice President of News and Content for FOX 5 (WTTG) and FOX 5 Plus (WDCA). "We're proud to partner with D.C. United and bring the excitement of the Black-and-Red to viewers throughout the area. These re-airs and future team-focused programming are just the beginning of our commitment to covering the sport in a meaningful way."

The schedule of the re-airs is aligned with the following cadence:

Matches played on Saturday will air at 10:00 p.m. on the following Monday.

Matches played on Sunday will air at 10:00 p.m. on the following Tuesday.

Matches played on Wednesday will air at 10:00 p.m. on the following Friday.

In addition to re-airing matches, FOX 5 will feature original team-focused programming, with more details to be released in the coming weeks.

FOX 5 (WTTG) is Washington, D.C.'s leading FOX affiliate, delivering trusted local news, weather, sports, and entertainment to the region. Known for its award-winning journalism and community-focused programming, FOX 5 is a staple in the D.C. area, providing viewers with comprehensive coverage of major events and stories that matter most to the local community.

