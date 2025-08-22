D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United and FOX 5 (WTTG-TV), the FOX-owned and operated television station serving the Washington metropolitan area, today announced a new partnership that will bring free re-airings of D.C. United matches to local television. The initiative will kick off with the club's home match against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, August 23. The first re-air will be on Fox 5 on Monday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET.
The re-aired broadcasts are part of a broader Major League Soccer initiative to ensure local market representation on linear television, complementing the league's primary broadcast partnership with Apple TV. This effort aims to increase visibility and accessibility for fans while growing the sport in local communities.
"Bringing D.C. United matches to local television is an exciting and important step in continuing to grow our connection with fans across the DMV," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "FOX 5 is a trusted and widely viewed media outlet in the region, and we're thrilled to work together to make our matches and stories more accessible to new and longtime supporters alike."
All remaining D.C. United matches will be rebroadcast on FOX 5 or FOX 5 Plus a minimum of 48 hours following the conclusion of each live match per MLS broadcast policy. Specific air times and dates will be announced weekly across club and station platforms.
"Soccer is on an incredible growth trajectory in the United States, and with the FIFA World Cup coming in 2026, interest is only accelerating," said Kyle Carmean, Vice President of News and Content for FOX 5 (WTTG) and FOX 5 Plus (WDCA). "We're proud to partner with D.C. United and bring the excitement of the Black-and-Red to viewers throughout the area. These re-airs and future team-focused programming are just the beginning of our commitment to covering the sport in a meaningful way."
The schedule of the re-airs is aligned with the following cadence:
Matches played on Saturday will air at 10:00 p.m. on the following Monday.
Matches played on Sunday will air at 10:00 p.m. on the following Tuesday.
Matches played on Wednesday will air at 10:00 p.m. on the following Friday.
In addition to re-airing matches, FOX 5 will feature original team-focused programming, with more details to be released in the coming weeks.
FOX 5 (WTTG) is Washington, D.C.'s leading FOX affiliate, delivering trusted local news, weather, sports, and entertainment to the region. Known for its award-winning journalism and community-focused programming, FOX 5 is a staple in the D.C. area, providing viewers with comprehensive coverage of major events and stories that matter most to the local community.
For more information and the latest match schedules, visit dcunited.com and fox5dc.com.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Three Absent vs. FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Rapids Look to Add on Consecutive Wins with Road Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Hungry for Some Home Cooking: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host NYCFC as Final Stretch of the Season Heats Up - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Signs Striker Mamadou Dieng from Hartford Athletic - Minnesota United FC
- A Crowning Achievement: Looking Back at a Historic Streak - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Striker Brenner on Loan from Udinese - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Travels to Canada to Face Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place - St. Louis City SC
- Michael Adedokun Transfered to Lexington SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C. - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Waive Forward Sergio Santos - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5
- D.C. United Acquires $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Nashville SC
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from CF Montréal in Exchange for $700,000
- D.C. United Acquire $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Discovery Priority for Forward Victor Olatunji
- D.C. United Acquire a 2026 Third Round SuperDraft Selection from FC Cincinnati for the Right of First Refusal for Goalkeeper Nate Crockford