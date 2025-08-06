D.C. United Acquire $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Discovery Priority for Forward Victor Olatunji

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for Discovery Priority for forward Victor Olatunji.

Transaction: D.C. United has acquired $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for Discovery Priority for forward Victor Olatunji.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.