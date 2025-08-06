D.C. United Acquire $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Discovery Priority for Forward Victor Olatunji
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for Discovery Priority for forward Victor Olatunji.
