San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) wrapped up its inaugural Leagues Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mazatlán F.C. at Snapdragon Stadium, earning the Club's first-ever victory in the international competition. Forward Onni Valakari led the way with a second-half brace as SDFC finished group play with a 1-2-0 record.

Valakari opened the scoring in the 66th minute, firing a left-footed shot past Mazatlán goalkeeper Nicolás Benedetti after receiving a pass from winger Anders Dreyer. Nine minutes later, Valakari doubled the lead with a composed finish from the right side of the box, taking a through ball from midfielder David Vazquez - who was set up by fellow newcomer Pedro Soma.

SDFC now returns to MLS action on Saturday, Aug. 9, visiting Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Goal Scoring Plays:

SD 1-0 - Onni Valakari (Anders Dreyer), 66th Minute: Valakari opened the scoring with a left-footed shot into the right-lower corner of the net off a pass from Dreyer, who sprinted up field, cutback and fed an open Valakari near the top of the box.

SD 2-0 - Onni Valakari (David Vazquez), 75th Minute: Valakari completed his brace with a right-footed strike from the right side of the box. Valakari took a Vazquez through pass in stride before he connected to beat Benedetti once again. Vazquez received a pass from fellow newcomer Pedro Soma before setting up the goal.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 2-0 win against Mazatlán C.F., SDFC wrapped its first-ever participation in an international competition.

- Tonight's match marked SDFC's third-ever official match against a Liga MX club.

- The win also marked SDFC's first-ever international win in official competition and first against a Mexican club in official play.

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos made his first appearance, and first Leagues Cup start with SDFC tonight. It was his first match since July 5 against Houston Dynamo in MLS Regular Season action.

- SDFC recorded its first Leagues Cup clean sheet; Dos Santos eighth clean sheet across all competitions this season.

- SDFC is now 9-5-4 at home this season across all competitions (MLS, Leagues Cup and friendlies).

- SDFC dominated possession, holding 66.7% of the ball compared to Mazatlán's 33.3%.

- SDFC had 689 passes completed compared to Mazatlán's 212

- Onni Valakari scored his first two Leagues Cup goals for SDFC tonight, his fourth and fifth with the Club this season.

- Valakari came off the bench in the 62nd minute and scored just four minutes later, adding another 22 minutes after that to record his fourth match with multiple goal contributions across all competitions this season.

- Rookie Defender Manu Duah made his sixth start for SDFC in all competitions this season.

- Newcomer David Vazquez made his second start for SDFC tonight. He made his Club debut with a start against Tigres UANL on Aug. 1 in Leagues Cup play. He was on the bench for the Club's first Leagues Cup match after being officially acquired on July 28.

- Vazquez recorded his first assist with SDFC and Leagues Cup on Valakari's second goal tonight.

- Forward Anders Dreyer earned his first Leagues Cup assist tonight during Valakari's first goal.

- Dreyer came off the bench in the 63rd minute for Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, returning from a one-match red card suspension.

- Defender Franco Negri made his second-straight Leagues Cup start. He made his debut in the tournament against Tigres UANL on Aug. 1. He also made his 12th appearance for the Club tonight.

- Defender Aiden Harangi made his third appearance for SDFC and played in all three Leagues Cup matches for the Club.

- Goalkeeper Duran Ferree appeared on the 18-man roster for the second-straight match tonight after returning from loan with sister club FC Nordsjælland in Denmark.

- Defender Hamady Diop made his first start for SDFC and his first appearance in Leagues Cup.

- Forward Alex Mighten made his first Leagues Cup start for SDFC. This was his third appearance in this tournament as he came on as a substitute in the two previous matches against C.F. Pachuca and Tigres UANL.

- Defender Pedro Soma made his SDFC debut tonight after coming on as a substitute for Aníbal Godoy in the 63rd minute. He helped set up Valakari's second goal of the nigth when he fed Vazquez a ball so he could set up his assist.

- Defender Christopher McVey was back in the starting XI for SDFC tonight. He returned to action as a substitute against Tigres UANL on Aug. 1 after missing two MLS Regular Season matches.

Next Game

SDFC will next travel to visit Sporting KC on Aug. 9 at Children's Mercy Park in MLS Regular Season action. Kickoff for the match is set for 7 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (1-2-0, 3 pts) vs. Mazatlán FC (1-2-1, 4 pts)

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Onni Valakari (Assisted by Anders Dreyer), 66'

SD (2-0) - Onni Valakari (Assisted by David Vazquez), 75'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Aníbal Godoy (caution, 12')

MAZ - Lucas Merolla (caution, 17')

MAZ - Bryan Colula (caution, 55')

MAZ- Nicolas Benedetti (ejection, 78')

SD - Aiden Harangi (caution, 90+2)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Hamady Diop, D Christopher McVey (Ian Pilcher, 46'), D Franco Negri; D Manu Duah (Aiden Harangi, 80'), M David Vazquez, M Aníbal Godoy -C- (Pedro Soma, 63'), M Luca de la Torre (Onni Valakari, 62'); F Emmanuel Boateng, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, (Anders Dreyer, 63'), F Tomás Ángel, F Alex Mighten

Substitutes Not Used: GK Duran Ferree, M Onni Valakari, F Emmanuel Boateng, D Luca Bombino

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 6; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES; 1

MAZATLÁN FC: GK Victor Alcaraz, D Lucas Merolla, D Facundo Almada (Jair Diaz, 81'); M Nicolas, Benedetti -C-, M Jorge Garcia (Jesus Hernandez, 80'), M Sebastian Fierro, M Anderson Duarte (Jordan Sierra, 67'), M Jose Esquivel, M Alberto Herrera (Salvador Rodriguez, 46'), F Fabio Gomes, F Luiz Teodora (Bryan Colula, 46')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ricardo Gutierrez, GK Ricardo Rodriguez, M Alan Torres, M Mauro Lainez, D Ángel Leyva, M Ángel Saavedra, M Omar Moreno.

TOTAL SHOTS: 4; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 4

Referee: Walter Lopez Castellanos

Assistant Referees: Keytzel Corrales Mojica, Helpys Feliz

Fourth Official: Bryan Lopez

VAR: Oscar Mejia Garcia

AVAR: Erik Miranda Galindo

Weather: 72-degrees, Clear

Attendance: 5,709

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On overall thoughts on tonight's game:

"We asked the guys that we finished off. It was also an opportunity to make the squad bigger. We have to get some guys some playing time, try some things like playing monument left center back position. And then we asked for them to improve in some concepts that we feel like maybe we weren't up to the standard in the first couple games in terms of just finishing actions against a low block better and then managing the transitions. And I think the boys stepped up today, and they did exactly what we asked, and they really hit the mark on it. You know, we have more debuts now."

On David Vazquez feeling comfortable out there:

"I think it's a credit to the staff in terms of just onboarding him with kind of like best practice videos, using the little training time we had to give them some just high-level tips, you know, some real big basic tips. And that's a huge credit to the players on the field, the leadership that we have on the field in terms of coaching him and helping him and setting him up for success, and something we strive for here to have great teammates, have that kind of culture, have each other's back. And one thing we challenge the group on is, can you make the players around you better? And I think a lot of guys helped in that, and he was good."

SDFC MIDFIELDER DAVID VAZQUEZ:

On seeing his first minutes with SDFC in this tournament:

"I mean, you know, it's been a great experience. You know, playing League, I make these teams. I think the guys helped me a lot, you know, kind of adjust with everything. They really pushed me and helped me, you know, get these minutes and, you know, I felt comfortable going into this leagues cup. So, I just give all the thanks to them for helping me and pushing me, you know, since training."

On what it meant to be involved in both goals tonight:

"I mean, it meant a lot to me. No, I went from not really playing as much at my old club to now, to finally gain a chance. So, I think the assist meant a lot to me to you know, contribute and help the team any way as possible."

On what it has been like training and paying with players like Anders Dreyer and Hirving Lozano:

"I mean, like I said, they've been really helping me in training, talking to me every day how to improve my game. So, I think they're really good role models to me, and, you know, to other guys on the team, they really do help me and all the younger guys that are on the team. So, I'm super grateful for them. And every day is a challenge with them on the training field. And you know, it really pushes me to become a better player."







