San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and up to an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM in 2026. FC Cincinnati will retain a portion of Baird's 2025 Salary Budget Charge.

"We are excited to add an experienced player like Corey to our team," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We're confident that Corey's versatility, work rate, and professionalism will be a valuable addition to our roster. He's proven he can have success in this league, and we're excited to welcome him back to San Diego."

Baird, 29, joins SDFC after spending the past season and a half with FC Cincinnati, where he made 52 appearances (22 starts) and recorded three goals and three assists across all competitions including seven matches in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The SoCal native joined Real Salt Lake in 2018 as a Homegrown Player making his professional debut coming off the bench in the 76th minute against the New York Red Bulls on March 17, 2018. In his debut season, he tallied eight goals in 31 appearances (21 starts) earning the 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year award. Baird made 90 appearances and registered 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for Real Salt Lake before joining LAFC ahead of the 2021 season.

With LAFC, he notched three goals and two assists in 13 matches before being traded midseason to the Houston Dynamo. While in Houston, Baird recorded 17 goals and 13 assists in 80 appearances across all competitions. He played a key role in the club's 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title run, scoring four goals and adding two assists in six matches.

Internationally, Baird has four caps with the U.S. Men's National Team, making his senior debut against Panama on January 28, 2019. He also represented the United States at the U-15, U-17, U-18 and U-20 levels.

Transaction: SDFC acquires forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and up to an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM in 2026. FC Cincinnati will retain a portion of Baird's 2025 Salary Budget Charge.

Name: Corey Baird

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 161 lbs.

Born: January 30, 1996

Age: 29

Birthplace: Escondido, California

Previous Club: FC Cincinnati

Pronunciation: KOR-ee Bear-ed

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.