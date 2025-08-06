San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and up to an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM in 2026. FC Cincinnati will retain a portion of Baird's 2025 Salary Budget Charge.
"We are excited to add an experienced player like Corey to our team," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We're confident that Corey's versatility, work rate, and professionalism will be a valuable addition to our roster. He's proven he can have success in this league, and we're excited to welcome him back to San Diego."
Baird, 29, joins SDFC after spending the past season and a half with FC Cincinnati, where he made 52 appearances (22 starts) and recorded three goals and three assists across all competitions including seven matches in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The SoCal native joined Real Salt Lake in 2018 as a Homegrown Player making his professional debut coming off the bench in the 76th minute against the New York Red Bulls on March 17, 2018. In his debut season, he tallied eight goals in 31 appearances (21 starts) earning the 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year award. Baird made 90 appearances and registered 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for Real Salt Lake before joining LAFC ahead of the 2021 season.
With LAFC, he notched three goals and two assists in 13 matches before being traded midseason to the Houston Dynamo. While in Houston, Baird recorded 17 goals and 13 assists in 80 appearances across all competitions. He played a key role in the club's 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title run, scoring four goals and adding two assists in six matches.
Internationally, Baird has four caps with the U.S. Men's National Team, making his senior debut against Panama on January 28, 2019. He also represented the United States at the U-15, U-17, U-18 and U-20 levels.
Transaction: SDFC acquires forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and up to an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM in 2026. FC Cincinnati will retain a portion of Baird's 2025 Salary Budget Charge.
Name: Corey Baird
Position: Forward
Height: 5-10
Weight: 161 lbs.
Born: January 30, 1996
Age: 29
Birthplace: Escondido, California
Previous Club: FC Cincinnati
Pronunciation: KOR-ee Bear-ed
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025
- Contract Extension for Defender Efraín Morales - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $100,000 in GAM from San Diego FC in Exchange for Corey Baird - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Austin FC - Philadelphia Union
- FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL - FC Dallas
- Austin FC Agrees to Trade with Philadelphia - Austin FC
- Legends of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to Face off at Chase Stadium on September 13 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Fall 1-2 to C.F. Pachuca in Final Leagues Cup Match - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC to Host Mazatlán F.C. in Final Leagues Cup Phase One Match at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Falls, 2-1, to Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup Phase One at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC to Host Tigres UANL in Second Leagues Cup Phase One Match at Snapdragon Stadium