Legends of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to Face off at Chase Stadium on September 13

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chase Stadium will host Historia de Leyendas, a historical reunion of legends between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, on September 13, 2025. The highly anticipated match between Barça Legends and Real Madrid Leyendas is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the match will go on sale HERE on Friday, August 8, at 10 a.m. ET. Inter Miami CF season ticket members will have a presale window starting now. Inter Miami members should check their email inbox for the information.

This match will mark the second edition of the two-match series in the United States. The first showdown is set for September 9 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

The Barça Legends, led by coach Albert Ferrer, are expected to feature stars such as Rivaldo, Adriano, Claudio Bravo, and Paulinho, with the latter two making their Legends debuts. More details regarding the Real Madrid Leyendas roster will be announced soon.

