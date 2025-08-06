LA Galaxy Conclude Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Club Santos Laguna Thursday, August 7

LOS ANGELES - Concluding their Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Club Santos Laguna on Thursday, Aug. 7 (8:45 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). The Leagues Cup match between the LA Galaxy and Santos Laguna was moved to an 8:45 p.m. PT kickoff to accommodate game play and potential penalties in the first match contested on Aug. 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park between Cruz Azul and the Colorado Rapids (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In seven all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 2-3-2 (12 GF, 12 GA). In five all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-2-2 (9 GF, 8 GA). The furthest the Galaxy have advanced in Leagues Cup was when the club qualified for the Round of 32 of the competition against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Aug. 8, 2024. In two all-time meetings between LA and Santos Laguna, the Galaxy trail the series 0-1-1 (0 GF, 4 GA). In the first meeting, the Galaxy earned a 0-0 draw against Santos in the 2015-16 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal first leg match before 18,922 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 24, 2016. In the second meeting, LA fell 4-0 on the road to Santos Laguna before 23,079 fans at Estadio Corona in the second leg of the 2015-16 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal on March 1. The Galaxy enter Thursday's match following a 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul in regulation before falling 8-7 in a penalty-kick shootout before a sell-out crowd of 24,285 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 3.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last 10 matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-2-4 (21 GF, 15 GA). In their last six matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-1 (14 GF, 6 GA). Notably, Gabriel Pec has recorded a goal (3 goals, 2 assists) in three consecutive matches played across all competitions dating back to July 19. In his last two appearances as a second-half substitute dating back to July 19, Mauricio Cuevas has tallied two assists.

LA Galaxy vs. Santos Laguna

Leagues Cup 2025

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 | 8:45 p.m. PT

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FS1

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Neil Sika (Play-By-Play); Lloyd Sam (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Ramses Sandoval (Play-By-Play); Oswaldo Sanchez (Analyst)







