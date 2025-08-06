LA Galaxy Conclude Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Club Santos Laguna Thursday, August 7
August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Concluding their Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Club Santos Laguna on Thursday, Aug. 7 (8:45 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). The Leagues Cup match between the LA Galaxy and Santos Laguna was moved to an 8:45 p.m. PT kickoff to accommodate game play and potential penalties in the first match contested on Aug. 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park between Cruz Azul and the Colorado Rapids (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup
In seven all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 2-3-2 (12 GF, 12 GA). In five all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-2-2 (9 GF, 8 GA). The furthest the Galaxy have advanced in Leagues Cup was when the club qualified for the Round of 32 of the competition against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Aug. 8, 2024. In two all-time meetings between LA and Santos Laguna, the Galaxy trail the series 0-1-1 (0 GF, 4 GA). In the first meeting, the Galaxy earned a 0-0 draw against Santos in the 2015-16 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal first leg match before 18,922 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 24, 2016. In the second meeting, LA fell 4-0 on the road to Santos Laguna before 23,079 fans at Estadio Corona in the second leg of the 2015-16 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal on March 1. The Galaxy enter Thursday's match following a 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul in regulation before falling 8-7 in a penalty-kick shootout before a sell-out crowd of 24,285 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 3.
LA Galaxy Run of Form
In their last 10 matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-2-4 (21 GF, 15 GA). In their last six matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-1 (14 GF, 6 GA). Notably, Gabriel Pec has recorded a goal (3 goals, 2 assists) in three consecutive matches played across all competitions dating back to July 19. In his last two appearances as a second-half substitute dating back to July 19, Mauricio Cuevas has tallied two assists.
LA Galaxy vs. Santos Laguna
Leagues Cup 2025
Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 | 8:45 p.m. PT
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FS1
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Neil Sika (Play-By-Play); Lloyd Sam (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Ramses Sandoval (Play-By-Play); Oswaldo Sanchez (Analyst)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2025
- LA Galaxy Conclude Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Club Santos Laguna Thursday, August 7 - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC at New York City FC Rescheduled to September 20 - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew Rescheduled - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew's Match at New York City FC Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 17 at Yankee Stadium - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Signs Global Football Icon Son Heung-Min - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Rapids Round out Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 with Matchup against Cruz Azul - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Close Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 against Chivas Guadalajara - FC Cincinnati
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs CF Monterrey: August 7, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquire $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for Discovery Priority for Forward Victor Olatunji - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Adds Sparta Prague FW Victor Olatunji as Third Transfer Acquisition this Window - Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC Faces Club Tijuana Tonight to Conclude Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $400,000 in GAM from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Cincinnati
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign German Legend Thomas Müller - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Contract Extension for Defender Efraín Morales - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Acquire up to $100,000 in GAM from San Diego FC in Exchange for Corey Baird - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Corey Baird from FC Cincinnati - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Austin FC - Philadelphia Union
- FC Dallas Transfers Defender Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL - FC Dallas
- Austin FC Agrees to Trade with Philadelphia - Austin FC
- Legends of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to Face off at Chase Stadium on September 13 - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Defeats Mazatlán F.C. 2-0, Earns First Leagues Cup Win at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Rally Back, Fall 1-2 to C.F. Pachuca in Final Leagues Cup Match - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Conclude Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Club Santos Laguna Thursday, August 7
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy Earn Point in Penalty-Kick Shootout Loss to Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Clash
- LA Galaxy Continue Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park Sunday, August 3
- LA Galaxy Begin Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign with 5-2 Win over Club Tijuana at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday Night