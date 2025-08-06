Columbus Crew's Match at New York City FC Rescheduled for Wednesday, September 17 at Yankee Stadium

COLUMBUS - Major League Soccer announced today that the Columbus Crew's road match against New York City FC has been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Yankee Stadium. The contest's kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

The Eastern Conference matchup was originally scheduled for Saturday (Aug. 9) at Citi Field.







